Willow Lake Métis Nation Advances Climate Resilience with Support from Government of Alberta
The results of the Climate Risk Assessment will be used to drive sustainability decisions and minimize impacts of future projects.
This initiative exemplifies the strength of collaboration, and through shared commitment, we are dedicated to preserving the ecological harmony of our community for generations to come.”REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) is proud to announce a significant milestone in enhancing climate resilience on its land, having undertaken the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre’s Climate Resilience Capacity Building Program. This initiative is a collaboration between Alberta Municipalities, Rural Municipalities of Alberta, and the Government of Alberta. WLMN’s participation was made possible through funding from the Government of Alberta.
Through this partnership, WLMN has undertaken a comprehensive Climate Risk Assessment of its territory in partnership with The Resilience Institute and Associated Engineering. The assessment, which considered 222 impact statements, integrates both traditional knowledge and stories shared by WLMN Citizens.
The findings of this assessment are crucial for WLMN, as it prepares for the reintroduction of Bison to the land in February 2026 and other future tourism-related endeavors. The evaluation identified 11 impact statements with a very high future risk, emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making from Nation leadership in mitigating potential challenges.
“With the invaluable insights gained through the Climate Risk Assessment, we’re empowered to make informed decisions as we prepare to reintroduce Bison and embark on new tourism ventures in February 2026,” said Stella Lavallee, President of Willow Lake Métis Nation. “This initiative exemplifies the strength of collaboration, and through shared commitment, we are dedicated to preserving the ecological harmony of our community for generations to come."
WLMN's commitment to sustainable development aligns with the broader goals of the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre and underscores the significance of community involvement in climate resilience efforts. By leveraging local insights and expertise, WLMN aims to implement targeted mitigations that address the identified risks while fostering environmentally responsible tourism.
This initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration between government agencies, municipalities, and Indigenous communities in building climate resilience. WLMN expresses its gratitude to the Government of Alberta for their support, recognizing the shared responsibility to protect and preserve the environment for current and future generations.
