Officer Glennis Monday Honored as a Third Time Recipient of the Judge Larry E. Potter Law Enforcement Award
The Tennessee Department of Transpiration and Keep Tennessee Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful state affiliate host the biennial Awards of Excellence event..
Officer Monday is out there doing the hard work and heavy lifting necessary to keep Campbell County and Norris Lake beautiful, and he is truly living the motto, 'Love Where You Live,”NORRIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glennis Monday, the Environmental Officer in Campbell County, Tennessee, has been honored for the third time with the esteemed Larry E. Potter Law Enforcement Award. This award is presented biennially by Keep Tennessee Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful state affiliate. Officer Monday was also the inaugural recipient of the award in 2017.
— Julie Graham
"Officer Monday is out there doing the hard work and heavy lifting necessary to keep Campbell County and Norris Lake beautiful, and he is truly living the motto, 'Love Where You Live,'" said Julie Graham, executives director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council and board co-chair with the Norris Lake Project. "His contributions to conservation and environmental cleanup efforts are an inspiration and motivation to all of us who want to make the places that we live the best that they can be."
Officer Monday's commitment to conservation extends beyond enforcing anti-littering laws and tracking down illegal dumpers. He is a leader in organizing community cleanup efforts, contributing his invaluable expertise to the preservation of lakes, rivers, and landscapes.
However, Monday's efforts are not confined just to his home county. He travels across Tennessee, delivering talks and demonstrations on how local law enforcement and volunteers can ensure better enforcement of litter laws and raise community awareness about preventing illegal dumping -- as well working within the local schools to teach litter prevention programs, and working with other agencies on projects such as proper tire disposal and protection of public lands.
Officer Monday's dedication to his law enforcement service and his active participation in boots-on-the-ground beautification efforts have not only helped to maintain the beauty of the local environment but also inspire others to take responsibility for protecting their Volunteer State communities' invaluable natural assets, habitats and scenery. He has established partnerships with local businesses and volunteers along the waterways and off road trails to be stewards of those assets..
The Larry E. Potter Law Enforcement Award is named after West Tennessee Judge Larry E. Potter, who is widely known as the "Father of Environmental Courts in America." The Potter award recognizes law enforcement officers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to conservation and environmental cleanup efforts.
