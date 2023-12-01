Roane County TN’s New Rockwood Marina and RV Resort on Watts Bar Lake is Open for 2024 Bookings
A Gateway to Tranquility: Rockwood Marina & RV Resort offers enchanting access to Watts Bar Lake for RV campers and boaters seeking short term rentals.
The opening of the resort is just the kind of thing the county needs to offer visitors more options for enjoying all of the nature and recreation that our wonderful area offers,”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent opening of Rockwood Marina and RV Resort, Roane County, Tennessee, now offers a year-round waterfront oasis that redefines the region's recreational landscape.
Boasting 149 RV sites, 102 boat slips, and an enviable location just 7 miles from I-40, Rockwood Marina is positioned to become a premier destination for those seeking to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and expansive waters of Watts Bar Lake.
Nestled along 1.5 miles of waterfront, Rockwood Marina harmoniously integrates its high-quality infrastructure with the lovely surroundings. Many of RV sites are scenically situated right on the Watts Bar Lake waterfront, offering unparalleled views and immediate access to East Tennessee’s largest reservoir.
Rockwood Marina's conveniences and amenities include a general store, a cantina eatery, laundry and shower facilities, a pool with shaded pavilion, individually covered boat slips with lifts, a beach area, a boat launch, fueling dock, fire pits, internet, and a host of rental options, like bicycles, canoes, kayaks, pedal boats, stand-up paddleboards and pontoon boats.
Located just a short distance off of I-40, the property is easily accessible for travelers looking to escape the urban hustle of nearby cities like Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga, in addition to providing restful refuge for RV travelers from across the country.
“The interstate is far enough away that we don’t have to hear the traffic, but still close enough to be convenient,” said Barb Fallon, Rockwood Marina's general manager. “People that want a more natural setting are going to enjoy it here. It really has more of a campground feel than an RV park feel. This is just a great vacation spot."
Fallon added that the marina and campground being situated in an inlet off the main lake has advantages and appeal, too. “We have a nice calm cove that people can swim and paddleboard and kayak in without having to go out onto the lake where there is a lot of heavier powerboat traffic,” she said.
The Resort connects with nearby Tom Fuller Waterfront Park, a 55-acre public play spot that features a pavilion, fishing piers, floating docks, picnic tables, a swimming area, thus adding to Rockwood Marina's appeal as a place with an abundance of outdoor recreation action on hand. Watts Bar is one of the top fishing lakes in the 9 Lakes region of East Tennessee for both professional and amateur anglers.
Roane County Tourism Director Stacey Wilson recognizes the important role that Rockwood Marina and RV Resort will play in elevating the county's tourism appeal.
"The opening of the resort is just the kind of thing the county needs to offer visitors more options for enjoying all of the nature and recreation that our wonderful area offers," says Wilson. "We have this beautiful lake, and we need to do more to utilize it to its full potential. Hopefully, developing places like Rockwood Marina and Resort will encourage people to come get into and onto the water, and not just look at it from shore."
Wilson emphasizes that Rockwood Marina and RV Resort represent an investment that extends beyond the immediate area and property owners, benefiting the entire community and the county beyond. The development aligns with the county's vision to leverage its natural assets for both local enjoyment and as a draw for visitors seeking invigorating escapes, and is working to connect the property with a walking/ biking trail to downtown shopping and restaurants.
The communities of Roane County offer not only endless potential for lake recreation and relaxation, but also showcase fascinating and scenic historical points of interest, making the area a premier destination for those seeking respite from the urban pace of Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.
Rockwood Marina and RV Resort is open for business now and all winter long, and they are taking reservations for next season, too. “We are definitely seeing reservations coming in for next spring — Memorial Day and Spring Break are already looking good for us,” Fallon said. She noted that the resort's focus is on shorter term stays, typically up to two weeks. To make a reservation or inquire about facilities, visit rockwoodmarinarvresort.com, call 865-245-0601 or email stay@rockwoodmarinarvresort.com
