Book a state park cabin in January or February, get 20% off your stay!

Are you ready for a cozy getaway in an Iowa State Park cabin? Get 20% off your stay with Promo Code Cabin2024 when you book now for the months of January or February 2024. Enjoy the pristine beauty and outdoor fun of winter in an Iowa state park.

This promo applies to the year-round cabins at:

Promo code only can be applied for online reservations for January 1 through February 29, 2024. Note that January 1, 2024 is not an allowed arrival date; reservations may have an arrival date before or after that day. Promo code is good only for the state parks listed. Two-night minimum. Last day to make a reservations is February 21, 2024. Rules and fees apply.