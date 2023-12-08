City of Altamonte Springs Places in the Top 10 in Nationwide Public Holiday Lights Display Contest
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release:
— Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz
Altamonte Springs, Fla. (December 8, 2023) – The City of Altamonte Springs has reason to celebrate as our “Light Up the Holidays” event has been ranked No. 8 in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Public Lights Display. This recognition is a great indication of the trust that residents and visitors have in the City to deliver a cherished and heartfelt community tradition.
"This is a tremendous honor for our City,” said Frank Martz, City Manager of Altamonte Springs. "Light Up the Holidays is a remarkable celebration that draws thousands of visitors to our City. Our residents are always at the heart of our planning as we aim to create unforgettable experiences for families and friends year after year. The City's continued success in this regard is a testament to our commitment to fostering a sense of community and joy."
This recognition was made possible thanks to the votes from our community. The City’s leadership and staff would like to extend their endless appreciation to everyone who has designated Altamonte Springs a premier holiday destination.
Each year, we celebrate the Light Up the Holidays display with an official kickoff event. This event features family-friendly activities, vendors, performances and a ceremony where we “flip the switch” to turn on more than 200,000 LED lights. Event patrons can feel the excitement as the lights turn on and the fireworks choreographed to everyone’s favorite festive tunes light up the night sky. Guests are dazzled with sights and sounds as they sing into the night with their loved ones. More importantly, this event is free to the public, all thanks to event sponsors Duke Energy, Emerson International and AdventHealth.
The holiday decor is set in Cranes Roost Park, a state-of-the-art park and symbolic heart of the City. Throughout the year, residents enjoy walking along its scenic loop, exercising at weekly fitness classes, observing wildlife and fishing, relaxing at unique artisan events and much more. Altamonte Springs welcomes all to engage with our vibrant community while we continue to craft unforgettable experiences for residents and guests.
