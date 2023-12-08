Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Funds Free & Equal Elections U.S. Presidential Debate in Los Angeles at XR Studios

Moderator Christina Tobin Leads the Free & Equal Presidential Debate - Experience the Discourse Live on February 29th, 2024, from XR Studios in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free & Equal Elections Foundation reaches crowdfunding goal to host its first U.S. presidential debate for the 2024 election season, moderated by Free & Equal's founder Christina Tobin, in Hollywood, California on February 29, 2024 at XR Studios.

Six U.S. Presidential candidates from various parties will participate in the debate. The candidates will be chosen by the public via ranked choice voting. Free & Equal Elections is set to release its blockchain voting application powered by Nexus.io with a voting period beginning January 15 and concluding January 26.

“The Democratic National Committee has not announced any debates, and the Republican National Committee has terminated its participation in the Commission on Presidential Debates. These institutions were established to enable the public to learn about the various Presidential candidates, but with the breakdown of these institutions, the responsibility of broadcasting qualified candidates to the public now falls on independent media and non-profit organizations like Free & Equal,” said Christina Tobin, founder of Free & Equal Elections Foundation.

The debate will be live-streamed on Rumble. Additional broadcasting partners, endorsements, sponsors, and advertisers will be announced early next year.

With the venue secured by reaching the successful $30,000 funding goal, Free & Equal increases its goal to $100,000 to continue crowdfunding production funds on Givebutter.

Free & Equal has hosted independent presidential debates for over 15 years. Founded by Christina Tobin in 2008, Free & Equal’s independent movement has been endorsed by Dr. Ron Paul, Marianne Williamson, Dennis Kucinich, Ralph Nader, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Past debates have been moderated by Larry King, Ed Asner, and Chris Hedges.