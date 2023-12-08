IVita Wellness + Aesthetics MedSpa Announces Grand Opening in Park Ridge, IL with Revolutionary Technology!
IVita Wellness + Aesthetics MedSpa's grand opening event will be held on Friday, December 8th at their new location at 308 W. Higgins Road, Park Ridge, IL
We are excited to bring the most advanced and effective wellness and aesthetics treatments to the Park Ridge community”PARK RIDGE, IL, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IVita Wellness + Aesthetics MedSpa, the newest premier destination for comprehensive wellness and beauty solutions, is thrilled to announce its grand opening event on Friday, December 8th, 2023. The event will be held from 5pm Start time to 8pm End time at their new location at 308 W. Higgins Road, Park Ridge, IL 60068.
Attendees will be among the first to discover IVita's cutting-edge technology, including the Rohrer Aesthetics PicoLazer, a revolutionary device offering unparalleled precision and efficacy for a wide range of laser treatments. This innovative technology boasts faster treatment times, minimal downtime, and superior results for hair removal, tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, and more.
Additionally, IVita will showcase their Pixel8 Pro with Co2 Hand Scanner device, a groundbreaking technology with radio frequency microneedling system and CO2 laser treatments for optimal results of the skin. This state-of-the-art equipment allows for targeted treatment of specific skin concerns and ensures the highest level of safety and effectiveness.
Beyond IVita’s impressive aesthetic technology, IVita offers a comprehensive range of wellness and aesthetics services, including but not limited to:
● PRP & PRF Microneedling: A minimally invasive treatment that stimulates collagen production and improves skin texture and tone.
● Botox & Fillers: FDA-approved injectables for wrinkle reduction and facial contouring.
● Chemical Peels: A variety of peels to address sun damage, acne scarring, and hyperpigmentation.
● VI Peels: A powerful medical-grade peel for dramatic skin rejuvenation.
● Medical Grade Skin Care & Facials: A variety of specialized facials for medical-grade results.
Kayla Barango, President and Owner of IVita Wellness + Aesthetics, said, "We are excited to bring the most advanced and effective wellness and aesthetics treatments to the Park Ridge community. Our goal is to provide a welcoming and luxurious environment where clients can achieve their health and beauty goals."
Grand Opening Event Details:
● Date: December 8th, 2023
● Time: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
● Location: 308 W. Higgins Road, Park Ridge, IL 60068
● Activities Include:
○ Live demonstrations of the Rohrer Aesthetics PicoLazer and Pixel8 Pro with Hand Scanner device.
○ Special introductory offers on services.
○ Complimentary consultations.
○ Refreshments and raffle giveaways of over $4000.
About IVita Wellness + Aesthetics MedSpa
Step into a sanctuary of holistic well-being at IVita Wellness + Aesthetics MedSpa, your foremost destination for comprehensive wellness and beauty solutions in Park Ridge, IL. Immerse yourself in a realm where cutting-edge aesthetic technology seamlessly intertwines with personalized care, offering an array of services meticulously curated to propel you toward the achievement of your distinct health and beauty aspirations. At IVita, we transcend the ordinary notion of service provision; we meticulously craft transformative experiences that celebrate your uniqueness, ushering you into a journey of elevated wellness and beauty.
For more information visit our website at www.ivitaforyou.com/
