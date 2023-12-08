US Veteran and “Gospel Outlaw” Jim Huddleston Releases Debut EP

The Georgia-based Christian Country singer-songwriter releases his 7-song collection on December 8th, 2023.

SAVANNAH, GA, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 8th, country singer-songwriter and disabled veteran Jim Huddleston will release his highly anticipated debut EP, “Gospel Outlaw.” The EP, produced by Jim with Michael Stover of MTS Records, features a collection of original songs that blend country and gospel, showcasing Jim’s unique country-bluegrass style and powerful message of faith and perseverance.

“Gospel Outlaw” is a testament to Jim Huddleston’s journey to music. Growing up in a small mobile home park in Irving, Texas, Jim was exposed to a wide variety of music through his father’s involvement in local country music bands. After serving in the military and marrying his wife, Jim returned to music in 2020, determined to share his faith and experiences through his music.

The EP features seven tracks, including the previously released single “I’ll Be Gone” which has garnered over 33K streams on Spotify. Other songs on the EP include the title track “Outlaw,” a powerful anthem about standing firm in one’s faith, and “Little Hope Baptist Church,” written about Jim’s place of worship.

With his debut EP, “Gospel Outlaw,” Jim hopes to spread his message of hope and inspiration to a wider audience and be a voice for America during these challenging times.

To learn more about Jim Huddleston and his music, please visit his website at www.jimhuddlestonmusic.com. “Gospel Outlaw” will be available on all major music platforms on December 8th.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

