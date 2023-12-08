The Colombian Goverment ICBF and Ingredion launched Bienestarina Más Nuestra made with GMSacha Inchi powder

Bienestarina with GMSacha Inchi GMS $QEDN signed agreement with Coomultiagrop United Nations Koica and GMS Oct 18, 2023

The Colombian government ICBF and Ingredion launched Bienestarina Más Nuestra made with GMSacha Inchi powder initial order is 25 Ton of GMSacha Inchi

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colombian Government launched the Bienestarina Más Nuestra made with GMSacha Inchi powder and cassava. The Sacha Inchi powder that the Colombian government is using is made by GMS Green Mind Solutions a subsidiary of QED Connect Ticker (QEDN). GMS sent the first batch on November 28, 2023, to Ingredion which manufactures the Bienestarina Más Nuestra. Ingredion has already requested 25 Tons of GMSacha Inchi powder. The contract can expand to 270 tons.

About Bienestarina Más Nuestra:

"The new presentation of Bienestarina Más Nuestra is enriched with cassava and sacha inchi, foods harvested by more than 1,000 families, some of them linked to the Illicit Crop Substitution program.

This is the first of four products of high nutritional value that will be developed in the country with Colombian inputs and that will contribute to reducing hunger in the national territory.

4,112 hectares of cassava and 490 of sacha inchi will be used in the first production of this food of high nutritional value.

“To ensure that children are nourished, what we have to achieve is that enough food is produced in the same territory where they live and not imported it.” Under this mandate of President Gustavo Petro, the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), headed by Astrid Cáceres Cárdenas, today presented Bienestarina®️ Más Nuestra, enriched with cassava and sacha inchi flour, clearly Colombian products.

In this task, the ICBF food production plant with high nutritional value in Sabanagrande, Atlántico, was the setting chosen to publicize this new food supplement that guarantees the nutritional strengthening of girls and boys, the agricultural and social economic reactivation, but particularly food sovereignty and with it, the human right to food, pillar of the National Development Plan: Colombia, power of life.

The first to try it was a group of boys and girls from the Country Child Development Center of the municipality of Sabanagrande, the Minister of Agriculture, Jhenifer Mojica, the general director of the ICBF, Astrid Cáceres Cárdenas, and delegates from national and territorial entities.

"A route begins that we have proposed to the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of Commerce, the Special Society (SAE), and other actors, we even propose it to mayors and governors, which will open the door for a national industry that contributes to child nutrition," said the director of the ICBF.

For her part, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Jhenifer Mojica, referred to the alliance with the ICBF to provide technical assistance for the growth and potentialization of crops, access to financing, and promoting agroecological management. Together with the producers we make Colombia a food power."

There will be more than a thousand families, 182 of them linked to the National Program for the Substitution of Illicit Crops, who will join with their cassava and sacha crops. inchi to the production of this new nutritional food.

It is noteworthy that the productive base of Bienestarina Más Nuestra in cassava will come from Antioquia, Atlántico, Bolívar, Cesar, Córdoba, Magdalena and Sucre totaling 4112 hectares, while 490 hectares of sacha inchi will be of Putumayo, which makes a great contribution to local purchases in the territories and enhances Colombian agriculture.

The general director of the ICBF explained that “this is the first product of high nutritional level with cassava and sacha inchi that we have achieved during this Government and we will continue working to incorporate more national inputs in the foods of high nutritional value that we produce and deliver through the programs through which the rights of children and adolescents are guaranteed.”

About ICBF and Ingredion

ICBF guarantees the production of Bienestarina for the next six years

"Under the principles of transparency, equity, and healthy competition, the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) awarded the public tender ICBF-LP-005-2021SEN, to ensure, until 2027, the production and distribution of Foods of High Nutritional Value ( AAVN) such as Bienestarina, the development of new products and distribution to primary delivery points.

“This is one of the largest investments made by the ICBF, reaching 1.1 billion pesos, which contributes to improving nutrition in early childhood, low birth weight of girls and boys; the food security of vulnerable families affected by emergencies and disasters,” highlighted the General Director of the institute, Lina Arbeláez, who maintained that more than two million beneficiaries receive this nutritional supplement monthly.

It is the first time that an award has been made for the production and distribution of Foods with High Nutritional Value for 6 years, after completing a process that was supported by the Attorney General's Office and the Comptroller General's Office of the Republic. It was awarded to Ingredion Colombia SA, which will have the responsibility of producing Bienestarina powder in the ICBF plants in Cartago (Valle del Cauca), Sabanagrande (Atlántico), and in a third-party plant, Bienestarina liquid.

These foods are a social response mechanism implemented by the ICBF for 45 years and an average of 18,000 tons are delivered each year in 1,117 municipalities of the national territory, from La Guajira to Nariño and from Chocó to Vichada, guaranteeing quality and safety conditions. thereof.

Finally, Lina Arbeláez stressed that the supply of Foods with High Nutritional Value becomes an adequate tool to provide macro and micronutrients to the population served by the ICBF, understanding nutrition as a link to guarantee the economic and social development of the country."

