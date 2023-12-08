The Go Hydrogen Business Summit in Antwerp will focus on real projects
Go Hydrogen (21-22 February 2024, Antwerp) is a business event focused on practical actions energy players take to make a hydrogen production leap.
Our approach is to avoid any “greenwashing” or hype, we rather focus on practical, “hands-on” practices and actionable strategies — best practices you can implement immediately”ANTWERP, BELGIUM, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen is often called the “champagne of the energy transition” due to its premium price. But will hydrogen always be the fuel of the future, or will it become the fuel of today within our lifetimes?
— Evnika Polovinkina, Managing Director, Globuc
It is especially important for European countries.
“Go Hydrogen makes specific focus on solutions to improve Europe’s hydrogen competitiveness vs the USA and China and on opportunities for the Benelux region to become a significant growth point for the hydrogen market due to its robust maritime infrastructure” - said Evnika Polovinkina, Managing Director of Globuc organizing the summit.
This year the key themes are:
- How to build an effective hydrogen supply chain?
- How to accelerate access to funding and subsidies?
- What are the main challenges faced by hydrogen off-takers?
- What digitally integrated solutions can be used in hydrogen industry?
- What are the latest developments in hydrogen derivatives?
Among the companies attending this year - are Equinor, Engie Hydrogen, TotalEnergies, Thuega, TES-H2, TKI New Gas, and important off-takers such as Volvo Group, ArcelorMittal, AeroDelft, and Sabic.
Brainstorming sessions, speed networking, and debate panels allow participants to get involved in the discussions, network, and make meaningful connections with their peers at the event.
In 2024 after the main event, Go Hydrogen attendees will go on a guided tour to the Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB). The hydrogen refueling station is built by CMB.TECH at the Port House in Antwerp.
Many influential speakers have joined Go Hydrogen and will be presenting case studies and sharing their knowledge with you:
- François Paquet, Impact Director at The Renewable Hydrogen Coalition, has joined the opening Session “Key policies and financing initiatives in hydrogen"
- Eva Hennig, Head of Energy Policy, Europe, Head of Brussels Office at Thuega will speak about models of hydrogen distribution across countries of Europe, including the German experience of "hydrogen to consumer" grid in Bavaria and other grids
- Gokce Mete, Senior Partnership Manager, Vattenfall, and Co-founder of Women in Green Hydrogen, will speak in the Panel Discussion “Supply chain and hydrogen demand”
- Jan-Phillip Kock, Investment Strategy Manager, Encavis, has joined one of the panel discussions and will address the importance of finding bankable off-takers for hydrogen projects
- Maksim Ageev, Regional Sales VP – Europe, Schneider Electric, will speak about optimising the green hydrogen value chain throughout the lifecycle with digitally integrated solutions
Up-to-date event agenda
To join Go Hydrogen visit the event website
Elmira Gabidullina
Globuc
+44 7946 455250
Go Hydrogen 2024