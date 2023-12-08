State Auditor Blaha to Release 2022 Municipal Liquor Store Report - For December 13, 2023

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

APPLE VALLEY, MN – On Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 a.m. State Auditor Julie Blaha will present the 2022 Municipal Liquor Store Operations report at a municipal liquor store in Apple Valley.

Auditor Blaha will be joined by Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw, Apple Valley Liquor Operations Director Rick Heyne, and members of the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Government Information Division.

What:

Presentation of the 2022 Municipal Liquor Store Operations report

When:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Where:

Apple Valley Municipal Liquor Store No. 3

5470 157th Street W

Apple Valley, MN 55124

If you’d like to join the press conference virtually, please register for the Zoom.

