Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,126 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor Blaha to Release 2022 Municipal Liquor Store Report - For December 13, 2023

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

APPLE VALLEY, MN – On Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 a.m. State Auditor Julie Blaha will present the 2022 Municipal Liquor Store Operations report at a municipal liquor store in Apple Valley.

Auditor Blaha will be joined by Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw, Apple Valley Liquor Operations Director Rick Heyne, and members of the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Government Information Division.

What:
Presentation of the 2022 Municipal Liquor Store Operations report

When:
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Where:
Apple Valley Municipal Liquor Store No. 3
5470 157th Street W
Apple Valley, MN 55124

If you’d like to join the press conference virtually, please register for the Zoom

xxx

You just read:

State Auditor Blaha to Release 2022 Municipal Liquor Store Report - For December 13, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more