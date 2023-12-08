Submit Release
NaXum's Project Phoenix: Transformative Innovations for Enhanced Digital Experiences

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum presents Project Phoenix, as a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital landscape.

James Ryan Pepito, a UX designer, led the re-coding efforts for the Admin interface's Run Commissions and Run Multiple Commissions tools, aiming to enhance their usability and functionality.

Segun Oloto, a UI designer, introduced a new mockup design for various Members' Money Page tools, including Historical Commission, Wallet, Rewards, and Autoship Report. These designs seek to optimize user navigation and engagement.

Segun adjusted the positioning of the Sort button and Search box on pages containing data tables, enhancing user accessibility and streamlining the search experience.

Stephen Tabios, a UX Designer, re-coded the Admin's Money pages for Rank Progress and Minimum Rank, focusing on improving their layout and accessibility.

Stephen led the restructuring of the Profile Controller, implementing business logic updates, country code selections for phone and text fields, extensive testing, multi-language integration, and other feature enhancements.

Patrick Obafemi, a former Core Tech Engineer, successfully revamped the CancelController, renaming the button to "Cancel My Account" to enhance user clarity. Backend and frontend changes were incorporated and pushed to the development branch.

Norf Almonicar updated the websites tab, optimizing its functionality within the Project Phoenix framework.

Christopher Java Jr., a UI Designer, integrated a language selector into mockups for external pages and designed an interactive Figma mockup for Lead Rotator and Add Account tools, adding them under Custom Tools for user convenience.

Rey Mark Abao, a Commissions Engineer, restructured the Billing Controller and developed logic to ensure accurate and secure data storage for billing information.

Ahmed Bahnasy, an IS Engineer, successfully installed the Wireshark Docker image on the Docker server, configuring internal IP addresses for effective server monitoring using Wireshark.

Erwin John Ibañez, a Core Tech Engineer, revamped the Sales CRM Tool by pulling NOTES from the deals table, recording changes in deal_notes, and optimizing the Action Logs display, addressing various user-reported issues for a smoother user experience.

Chinazamekpere Chimbo, a Commissions Engineer, integrated a Delete function in the Edit Form of the Sales CRM Tool, enhancing the tool's functionality and user control.

These advancements within Project Phoenix underscore NaXum's dedication to innovation, positioning the company as a frontrunner in the ever-evolving digital marketing domain.

