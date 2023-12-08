The Focus on Florida’s Future Budget Protects Digital Infrastructure and Invests in State Workforce

TALLAHASSEE, FL – This week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced budget recommendations that continue his commitment to providing the Department of Management Services (DMS) with the resources to attract and retain a skilled workforce, strengthen enterprise cybersecurity resilience, and operate efficiently to create taxpayer savings. “Governor DeSantis has made his priorities clear, and the Focus on Florida’s Future Budget gives the Department the resources to carry them out on behalf of Floridians,” said Secretary Pedro Allende. “Investing in the state workforce, upgrading emergency communications, and strengthening our cybersecurity posture shows his commitment to those priorities.” Major highlights of Governor DeSantis’ recommended appropriations to DMS for the 2024-2025 Fiscal Year include: $42 million to upgrade the state’s emergency 911 and Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System with improved call routing capabilities to ensure seamless communications and reduce response times when Floridians call for help.

$5 million increase for a total of $40 million for the Florida Digital Service (FL[DS]) to enhance existing and implement new solutions in the Cybersecurity Operations Center, the central point to receive information, share intelligence, and coordinate rapid incident response to protect the enterprise and the Floridians’ data.

$2.2 million to begin replacing near end-of-life Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning control devices in buildings within the Florida Facilities Pool.

$17.1 million for the continued maintenance and security of the buildings within the Florida Facilities Pool.

$19.4 million to reprocure and implement the next generation of People First, the state’s human resource information system that supports over 220,000 employees and 1 million annual job applicants.

$3.2 million to continue modernizing the state’s job classification structure and improve recruitment and retention efforts through efficiency, consistency, and transparent career paths for high-performing workers.

$550,000 for an insurance benefits consultant to assist in cost containment practices, which will deliver value for taxpayers and improve member experience.

$1.3 million for a comprehensive contact center solution to deliver services through voice, text, email, and chat to the 1.1 million FRS members served by the Division of Retirement. ### About DMS The Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business, workforce, and technology services provider to Florida Government. DMS is proud to serve those that serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value, and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff takes pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information about DMS, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.