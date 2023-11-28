Florida Department of Management Services Announces Design Contest for Florida Space Exploration Monument - UPDATED November 28, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Department of Management Services (DMS) and Space Florida are administering an open-call contest to design and fabricate the Florida Space Exploration Monument at the Capitol Complex Memorial Park. DMS invites all interested professional artists to share their unique visions for the Florida Space Exploration Monument.

"The Florida Department of Management Services is excited to work with talented artists to help commemorate our state's unparalleled contributions to space exploration." said DMS Secretary Pedro Allende. "The monument will inspire those who work in and visit the Capitol Complex, fittingly recognizing Florida's leading role in U.S. achievements in space."

"For more than 70 years, Florida has been the undisputed leader in space commerce and exploration." said Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long. "The Florida Space Exploration Monument will not only be a reminder of our rich history, but also a testament to our ongoing commitment to advancing space exploration, innovation, research and development."

In 2023, the Florida Legislature established the Florida Space Exploration Monument to commemorate the state's continuing contributions to space exploration, including those individuals who have so far gone unrecognized.

The contest is open until December 31, 2023, for all professional artists with experience in similarly scaled public works and monumentation.

For more information and a full breakdown of the contest submission requirements, interested artists should visit: