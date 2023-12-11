Cydome Opens New Japan Location to Meet Growing Regional Demand for Maritime Cybersecurity Solutions for Vessels & Ports

Cydome will bring award-winning maritime cyber protection solutions to the world’s 3rd-largest market (by deadweight tonnage) and mitigate growing cyber risks.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cydome, the leading maritime cybersecurity company, today announced the opening of a new global office in Tokyo, Japan. Through this new location, Cydome will bring its award-winning maritime cyber protection solutions to the world’s third-largest market (by deadweight tonnage) and mitigate growing cyber risks.

The Office in Tokyo will be led by Mr. Hiroshi Matsumoto, who has 35 years of experience in the IT technology sector, including channel, software licensing, OEM, and cloud. In his new role, he will work to bring Cydome’s maritime cybersecurity solutions to companies in the region.

With the world’s third-largest economy, Japan relies heavily on marine transport—the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism reports that nearly 100 percent (99.7 percent) of all goods involved in foreign trade pass through the country's ports and harbors. While maritime is critical to the country’s economy, cyber threats have become an increasing concern exacerbated by the growing pressure to digitize vessels to increase efficiency and safety while improving ESG impact.

Cydome estimates a cyberattack targeting a maritime company occurred every three days on average between September and October 2023. But these incidents are not only increasing in frequency, they are also becoming more severe and costly. Earlier this year, the Port of Nagoya, Japan’s largest maritime port and the main gateway of Toyota exports, was the victim of a ransomware attack that forced the port to shut down operations for more than three days.

“With the third largest fleet in the world, Japan’s maritime industry is vital to the country, yet it faces significant threats that could result in costly disruptions impacting all Japanese citizens and the larger global economy,” said Nir Ayalon, Founder and CEO, Cydome. “We’re excited to open the new Tokyo office, where our team led by Hiroshi Matsumoto will work with the shipping companies and local organizations, such as the Japanese classification society ClassNK, to meet their unique cybersecurity needs and help ports and ships fend off maritime cybercrime through the monitoring, detecting, and rectifying of cyber threats.”

Cydome’s maritime-specific system offers real-time, fleet-wide cyber protection, proactive risk management, and compliance for IT and OT assets and networks on board vessels and onshore. Cydome's real-time anomaly detection uses AI specifically trained with maritime data and for maritime use cases, making it the best cyber security product to protect maritime trade. By using this technology, ship owners can maintain compliance with critical regulatory requirements focused on the cyber protection and cyber resiliency of vessels, including IMO 2021, NIS2, BIMCO, and IACS UR E26/E27.

At the same time, Cydome’s systems help ship owners automate much of the tedious process of compliance and mandatory documentation (including, for example, asset inventory) required on their part. In addition to ships, Cydome provides a cyber risk management solution for maritime ports, enabling them to expand their defense perimeter with early detection of potential threats.

Cydome provides the world's most advanced maritime cyber protection and risk management solution. Its award-winning products secure and simplify cyber protection with fleet-wide visibility, real-time intrusion detection and protection (IDS/IPS), endpoint protection, cyber risk management, and maritime cyber compliance. Cydome's maritime-certified products use advanced AI specifically trained with maritime data to cover all on-vessel and back-office assets: IT, OT, and communications, offering complete "zero-touch" operation with no need for IT resources on board.