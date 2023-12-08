Tech Startup Employee Highlights Difficulties with Startup Studio Dengun

FARO, PORTUGAL, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Gray, a former employee of a social media startup, has publicly shared the challenges his team encountered while working with Dengun, a Startup Studio based in Faro, Portugal. The startup’s collaboration with Dengun, initially led by Bruno Lima and then overseen by CEO Miguel Rocha Fernandes, began in June 2022 for the development of a new social media platform.

Gray describes a series of obstacles the startup faced after entering the agreement with Dengun. "We encountered several challenges in terms of project management and delivery, which diverged significantly from what we initially agreed upon," he explains. According to Gray, these issues led to delays and unforeseen changes in the project's scope, impacting the startup's operations and financial health.

In an effort to understand the broader context of their experience, Gray mentions reaching out to individuals who have had prior interactions with Dengun. "We have spoken with individuals who have dealt with Dengun and Miguel Fernandes. Hearing about their experiences has been insightful and, in some cases, concerning," he says.

Gray notes that these interactions have brought to light some practices that were described as unethical, adding complexity to their situation. The startup is currently evaluating the implications of these findings and considering the most appropriate course of action, including the possibility of legal recourse.

Gray also extends an invitation to others who may have had similar experiences. "If you have interacted with Dengun or Miguel Fernandes and have insights or experiences you feel are relevant, please feel free to reach out to us. Your input could be crucial as we assess our next steps."

This press release aims to share the startup's experiences and encourage a constructive dialogue within the tech community in Faro, Portugal, and internationally.