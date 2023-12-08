Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,222 in the last 365 days.

Tech Startup Employee Highlights Difficulties with Startup Studio Dengun

Tech Startup Employee Highlights Difficulties with Startup Studio Dengun

If you have interacted with Dengun or Miguel Fernandes and have insights or experiences you feel are relevant, please feel free to reach out to us. Your input could be crucial as we assess next steps.”
— David Grey

FARO, PORTUGAL, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Gray, a former employee of a social media startup, has publicly shared the challenges his team encountered while working with Dengun, a Startup Studio based in Faro, Portugal. The startup’s collaboration with Dengun, initially led by Bruno Lima and then overseen by CEO Miguel Rocha Fernandes, began in June 2022 for the development of a new social media platform.

Gray describes a series of obstacles the startup faced after entering the agreement with Dengun. "We encountered several challenges in terms of project management and delivery, which diverged significantly from what we initially agreed upon," he explains. According to Gray, these issues led to delays and unforeseen changes in the project's scope, impacting the startup's operations and financial health.

In an effort to understand the broader context of their experience, Gray mentions reaching out to individuals who have had prior interactions with Dengun. "We have spoken with individuals who have dealt with Dengun and Miguel Fernandes. Hearing about their experiences has been insightful and, in some cases, concerning," he says.

Gray notes that these interactions have brought to light some practices that were described as unethical, adding complexity to their situation. The startup is currently evaluating the implications of these findings and considering the most appropriate course of action, including the possibility of legal recourse.

Gray also extends an invitation to others who may have had similar experiences. "If you have interacted with Dengun or Miguel Fernandes and have insights or experiences you feel are relevant, please feel free to reach out to us. Your input could be crucial as we assess our next steps."

This press release aims to share the startup's experiences and encourage a constructive dialogue within the tech community in Faro, Portugal, and internationally.

David Grey
Social Media Startup
davidnathanielgrey@gmail.com

You just read:

Tech Startup Employee Highlights Difficulties with Startup Studio Dengun

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more