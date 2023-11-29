Applaudable Introduces Internship Program for NYC and Barcelona High Schoolers

Applaudable. The Best of You.

This more positive and authentic social media startup is giving high-schoolers the unique opportunity to get hands on experience with its design and rollout.

We're thrilled to offer this opportunity to high school students, allowing them to gain real-world skills and contribute to an exciting digital platform.” — Andrew Christodoulides

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applaudable, at the forefront of positive social media, announces its innovative internship program for 11th and 12th grade students in New York City and Barcelona. This program, running throughout the academic year, presents a unique opportunity for students to contribute to the early development of a platform with global impact potential.

Enhancing College Prospects with Practical Experience

The Applaudable Internship Program offers students practical experience in Product Design & Development, User Growth & Marketing, Operations, and Community Engagement. This experience is designed to enrich college applications and provide foundational skills for future careers.

Program Benefits

Diverse Skill Development: Interns gain experience in digital marketing and community outreach.

Professional Networking: Opportunities to connect with industry experts and mentors.

Significant Contribution: A role in shaping a platform with potential global influence.

From Andrew Christodoulides, Founder & CEO

"We're thrilled to offer this opportunity to high school students, allowing them to gain real-world skills and contribute to an exciting digital platform. The experience will be invaluable in their college decisions and future opportunities."

About Applaudable

Applaudable is setting new standards in social media with its focus on positivity and authenticity. Preparing for a broader rollout in early 2024, the platform emphasizes genuine experiences and personal stories.

Application Details

Currently open to students in NYC and Barcelona. For more information, visit Applaudable Careers or contact Jose Coreas at Applaudable Contact.

