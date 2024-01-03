New Smyrna Beach Real Estate Hidden Gems

1219 Beacon St New Smyrna Beach Fl NSB Homes 386-235-8588 Swimming Pool 1219 Beacon St New Smyrna Beach Fl NSB Homes 386-235-8588 1 block to ocean 1219 Beacon St New Smyrna Beach Fl NSB Homes 386-235-8588 Aerial View 1219 Beacon St New Smyrna Beach Fl NSB Homes 386-235-8588 Open Floor Plan 1219 Beacon St New Smyrna Beach Fl NSB Homes 386-235-8588 North Beach Hamlet

Rest assured knowing that this property is in excellent condition and has been meticulously maintained Roof New in 2022, 2023 Generac Whole House Gas Generator, 2023 Gas Tankless Water Heater, 2017 AC” — Donna Concannon

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the highly coveted North Beach Hamlet of New Smyrna Beach, lies a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Introducing a charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Cottage that offers the perfect blend of Coastal Living and modern amenities. Located just a short walk away from both the White Sugar Sands of New Smyrna Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway on Beacon Street, this property is truly a slice of paradise.

This Bungalow boasts an enclosed screened Pool, an Open Kitchen with all Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances, making it the perfect space for entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet meal at home. The beautifully maintained Terrazzo Floors throughout the home add a touch of elegance and charm. With three spacious bedrooms, there is plenty of room for a growing family or for hosting out-of-town guests.

One of the most appealing aspects of this property is its prime location. The North Beach Hamlet area is known for its tranquil atmosphere and stunning natural beauty. Residents can enjoy leisurely walks on the beach, fishing in the Intracoastal Waterway, or exploring the charming shops and restaurants in the area. This Bungalow offers the perfect opportunity to live the quintessential Florida lifestyle.

Donna Concannon and the rest of the team want you to "Rest assured knowing that this property is in excellent condition and has been meticulously maintained Roof New in 2022, 2023 Generac Whole House Gas Generator, 2023 Gas Tankless Water Heater, 2017 AC".

