1006 riverside custom stair case Exterior Aerial View of 1006 S. Riverside Drive 1006 S riverside kitchen 1006 S Riverside Drive Great room

NSB Homes, Luxury Group is the Leading New Smyrna Beach Estate Brokerage firm in Volusia County

Let NSB Homes, Luxury & Lifestyle Experts exceed your expectations with our local knowledge of our coastal community and white glove service.” — Donna Concannon

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exquisite world of 1006 S. Riverside Drive is now open to the public for sale, offering a unique blend of legacy, design, and artistry. This custom-built residence, located in the heart of the city, harmonizes the rich heritage of the "England Family" with visionary architecture and an artistic vision that resonates in its unique craftsmanship. It is a private retreat that embodies the essence of relaxed opulence and is surrounded by artistic treasures.

The England family, known for their contributions to the city's cultural and artistic scene, has opened their doors to share their legacy with the world. The residence, designed by renowned architects, seamlessly blends traditional and modern elements, creating a one-of-a-kind living space. The attention to detail and the use of high-quality materials reflect the family's commitment to excellence and their passion for art.

The 1006 S. Riverside Drive residence is not just a home, but a work of art. Each room is adorned with carefully curated pieces from the England family's private collection, showcasing their love for art and their support for local artists. From paintings and sculptures to unique furniture pieces, every corner of the residence is a testament to the family's artistic vision. It is a place where one can truly immerse themselves in the beauty of art and find inspiration in every corner.

The residence is now open for private tours, by appointment only, offering a glimpse into the world of "laid back luxury" and artistic treasures. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this fusion of legacy, design, and artistry at 1006 S. Riverside Drive. Contact Donna Concannon 386-235-8588 for your private showing appointment.

NSB Homes, Luxury & Lifestyle Experts is a Third Generation locally raised New Smyrna Beach Brokerage Firm embarking on a mission of unparalleled distinction, by providing an extraordinary real estate encounter that surpasses all expectations. Led by the esteemed brokers, Donna Concannon & David Kosmas, whose extensive 38+-year expertise in the industry solidifies our commitment to excellence, a local team of experts who possess an intimate understanding of the local market dynamics and an unwavering dedication to professionalism.

With meticulous attention to detail, clients are guided through every facet of their real estate journey, skillfully showcasing properties through innovative marketing strategies and adeptly negotiating each transaction. By placing the clients needs and aspirations at the forefront of the transaction, NSB Homes, Luxury & Lifestyle Expert's clients experience with NSB Homes, New Smyrna Beach transcends the ordinary and culminates in extraordinary results.

Affordable Luxury