Daniel Sheehan: The Fight For UAP Transparency By Govt Agencies Continues

The NDAA Conference Report is a step in the right direction, but our work for responsible disclosure will continue.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Sheehan, acclaimed American civil rights and Constitutional law attorney and founder of the New Paradigm Institute, issued the following statement:

The House-Senate Conference Committee, responsible for reconciling competing versions of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), has issued its compromise Conference Report. Notably, this rendition of the Act contains a provision that will commit the government to disclose evidence gathered by various government agencies concerning Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), or UFO. The NDAA represents a historic moment in the nearly 80-year campaign for disclosure of UFO/UAP materials.

If given final passage and enacted into law by President Joe Biden’s signature, the UFO/UAP provision of the NDAA will establish a process to collect and transmit government-wide records to the National Archives. Unless withheld by the President, all of this information older than 25 years would be disclosed to the public. The provision also establishes oversight roles for six committees of the House and Senate.

While this UFO/UAP provision of the NDAA would be a significant achievement, gone from the legislation are several crucial features. First, there is no longer an independent review board with subpoena power to compel the transfer of information from Executive Branch agencies and private companies. Second, information newer than 25 years old may be withheld by the agencies in possession of it, e.g., the Central Intelligence Agency, with no entity capable of overruling that decision. Third, there is no eminent domain authority to mandate the return of UFO/UAP technologies currently in the hands of private aerospace defense contractors to the government. Lastly, the distribution of oversight responsibility to six distinct committees in Congress doesn’t provide an adequately centralized authority to overrule agencies that wish to keep information secret.

There has been progress, but there is still a long way to go to bring responsible transparency concerning UFO/UAP to our citizens. We will, therefore, continue our mission, advocating for the disclosure of UAP data and information in the hands of our government and military technology corporations. We will demand subpoena powers be given to a centralized governing body, such as the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, to provide enforcement authority over the disclosure process. Lastly, we will press ahead, taking our case to the public and mounting an unrelenting pressure campaign against obstructionist elected officials, regardless of political party, who continue the cover-up. We will use all available legal means to get the job done for the American people and citizens of our shared world. Our work begins now. Take action. Tell Congress to strengthen the UAP provision in the NDAA.

