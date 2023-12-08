CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehend homicide suspect

SANTA TERESA, N.M. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Santa Teresa port of entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide.

“Effective utilization of national law enforcement databases allows our officers to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives," said CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall. “This part of the work performed by CBP officers helps keep our communities safe.”

On Dec. 6, CBP officers encountered a 32-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 19 fugitive apprehensions recorded by CBP officers working at area ports since the beginning of December. Others were being sought on a variety of charges to include indecent exposure to a minor, assault, and human trafficking.