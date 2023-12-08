Flyby Announces Appointment of Cheyenne Kamran as CEO

Flyby CEO Cheyenne Kamran gives a keynote speech at the Intermobility Expo in Dubai.

Cheyenne is the ideal leader for Flyby. His extensive background in strategic planning, operations, and market expansion... ...makes him uniquely qualified to lead Flyby successfully into the future.” — Fady Hannah-Shmouni, Investor

DUBAI, UAE, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flyby, an innovative Dubai-based smart-city platform for fleet and asset tracking and digital out-of-home advertising, announces the appointment of Cheyenne Kamran as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Kamran, a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience in the technology sector, is expected to steer the company through its next phase of growth and innovation. With over 15 years of expertise in digital products, creative concepts, corporate strategy, and go-to-market, Kamran will focus on product development and innovation.

"Cheyenne is the ideal leader for Flyby," said Fady Hannah-Shmouni, an early investor in Flyby. "His extensive background in strategic planning, operations, and market expansion, combined with understanding and a deep expertise in leading the building of technical products, makes him uniquely qualified to lead Flyby successfully into the future."

Before joining Flyby, Kamran held several leadership positions, most recently as Managing Partner of Black, a global creative and digital advisory responsible for developing key Flyby assets and technologies. In his previous roles, he has been instrumental in scaling operations, entering new markets, and driving innovation, yielding significant increases in revenue and market share.

"This is a great opportunity to grow and scale Flyby," said Kamran. "Flyby is at the forefront of developing smart solutions for urban environments, and our technology is poised to redefine industry standards with its innovative solutions. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by the talented team at Flyby to deliver outstanding value to our customers and stakeholders."

About Flyby

Flyby is a Dubai-based smart city platform with applications in fleet and asset tracking, digital out-of-home advertising, and a crucial layer in smart city fleet management. Flyby provides real-time data, insights and visibility of riders across the city. Flyby’s digital displays can broadcast real-time road safety alerts, with the possibility of turning every delivery bike into a smart cloud-enabled mobile digital OOH billboard.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance, conditions relating to the company, and the effects of new leadership on the company’s success. Actual results could differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties, including technological advances, regulatory changes, and market conditions.

