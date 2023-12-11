Una Terra Attains B-Corp Certification, Scaling Systems Transformation with Focus on Climate Change & Biodiversity Loss

Una Terra attains B-Corp certification

Una Terra VC proudly announces its certification as a B-Corporation, solidifying its commitment to scaling solutions for climate change and biodiversity loss.

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra Venture Capital Fund proudly announces its official certification as a B-Corporation, solidifying its commitment to scaling solutions at speed that lift the world out of climate change and biodiversity loss. This significant milestone underscores Una Terra's dedication to fostering positive change in the global economy, ensuring it benefits all people, communities, and the planet.

Guided by the belief that business can be a powerful force for good, Una Terra Venture Capital Fund is at the forefront of a movement striving to redefine the rules of capitalism. By becoming a B-Corp, Una Terra is not only reinforcing its pledge to lead economic systems transformation but is also placing a specific emphasis on addressing critical issues such as climate change and biodiversity loss.

"Together, we transform the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, scaling solutions at speed that lift the world out of climate change and biodiversity loss," stated Luca Zerbini, CEO, and Managing Director of Una Terra. "Our B-Corp certification aligns with our purpose and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy."

As a certified B-Corp, Una Terra is now part of a global community of businesses that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The certification process evaluates Una Terra's impact on its employees, suppliers, community, and the environment, ensuring a commitment to creating positive outcomes across all facets of operation, with a particular focus on addressing climate change and biodiversity loss.

Una Terra aims to create standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behaviour, culture, and structure of capitalism, scaling solutions that make a meaningful impact on climate change and biodiversity loss. The urgency of these global challenges drives Una Terra's dedication to leveraging its position to effect positive change at an accelerated pace.

Una Terra envisions a world where businesses prioritize both profit and purpose, with a specific focus on addressing the urgent issues of climate change and biodiversity loss. By changing the rules of the game, Una Terra aims to inspire other businesses to join the movement and use their influence as a force for good in these critical areas.

" Together, we're building a movement of people using business as a force for good, actively contributing to the healing and restoration of our planet" concluded Luca Zerbini.