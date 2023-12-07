RUSSIA, December 7 - Viktoria Abramchenko tours forestry facilities during her visit to Belarus 7 December 2023 Viktoria Abramchenko tours forestry facilities during her visit to Belarus 7 December 2023 Viktoria Abramchenko tours forestry facilities during her visit to Belarus 7 December 2023 Viktoria Abramchenko tours forestry facilities during her visit to Belarus 7 December 2023 Viktoria Abramchenko tours forestry facilities during her visit to Belarus 7 December 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Viktoria Abramchenko tours forestry facilities during her visit to Belarus

In the course of her visit to the Republic of Belarus, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Viktoria Abramchenko learned about the National Breeding and Seed Production Centre and Kopyl Experimental Forestry.

Ms Abramchenko said Russia is interested in the experience of managing the Belarusian forest sector, reducing forest fires, and efficient forest management.

”Russia is interested in the experience of its partners in Belarus partly because a respectful attitude towards forestry can clearly be seen; there is a ‘forest master’ in Belarus, and every hectare of forest confirms this. For example, in reforestation, they are substantially and systematically engaged in forest genetics, forest restoration and reproduction right down to targeted management of specific hectares,“ the Deputy Prime Minister said.

During the visit, the parties discussed the integration of information systems between the two countries in the forestry industry.

”Russia’s Rosleskhoz and the Ministry of Forestry of the Republic of Belarus are working to integrate the ForestUSAIS (Unified State Automated Information System) and USAIS-Belarus systems, which will allow us to set up seamless data exchange and simplify the procedures for the movement of timber between the two countries. A corresponding agreement will be signed,“ said Viktoria Abramchenko.

Experience in early detection of forest fires is also important, as the republic shows practical and ambitious results.

”We have a lot to learn in this regard, and we have agreed on some cooperative projects. One joint project with both our scientists has already been carried out; it’s on the early detection and fight against forest fires,“ the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.



