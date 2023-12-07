Yury Trutnev held a number of meetings to boost Russian-Namibian cooperation

RUSSIA, December 7 - Yury Trutnev in the Republic of Namibia, meeting with representatives of Russian business in Windhoek 7 December 2023 Yury Trutnev in the Republic of Namibia, meeting with representatives of Russian business in Windhoek 7 December 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Yury Trutnev in the Republic of Namibia, meeting with representatives of Russian business in Windhoek

During his working visit to the Republic of Namibia, Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev met with representatives of Russian business in Windhoek.

While meeting with Russian businesspeople, he considered the prospects for cooperation on the international agenda in the diamond industry and discussed project implementation in the energy sector.

These meetings took place on the eve of the meeting between the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Russian-Namibian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.