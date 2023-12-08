Coachella Valley Cannabis Alliance Network Named Desert Hot Springs Non-Profit of the Year

Submit Release
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Scott Rusczyk (760) 898-1023

Media: Georgi Gordon (760) 803-4522

Desert Hot Springs named The Coachella Valley Cannabis Alliance Network (CVCAN) Non-Profit of the Year during the city’s annual State of the City, Business Awards, and Expo event.

Partnering with the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City offered a review of economic activity from the previous year, as well as future development and plans significant for the business community. During the event local business professionals were recognized for professional accomplishments and significant contributions to their community.

Hospitality and Cannabis were highlighted as economic drivers in the community. Winning the award for Business of the Year was Agua Soleil and Mineral Water Spa.

The Cannabis Industry employs 4000 people in Desert Hot Springs and 1512 of them are DHS residents. CVCAN is an organization that provides a responsible and productive voice for the cannabis industry in the Coachella Valley through innovative and effective program in development, operations, regulations, and outreach. “We are extremely honored with this recognition,” said Scott Rusczyk, Board President of CVCAN and Territory Manager for The Caputo Group. “Our organization was born right here in Desert Hot Springs, and we are grateful for the city’s ongoing support. This honor is another step in our collective efforts to achieve normalization in the cannabis industry.” CVCAN Board members Jocelyn Kane and Paula Turner joined Mr. Rusczyk in celebrating the award and event. About CVCAN

Coachella Valley Cannabis Alliance Network (CVCAN) is a non-profit mutual benefit organization that provides a responsible and productive voice for the cannabis industry in the Coachella Valley and Southern California. Our mission is Connecting Communities Through Cannabis Education and Advocacy. Our innovative programs and events foster networking to share important information in the development, operations, regulations, and outreach for the cannabis industry.

Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+16198087788 ext.
georgi@gbgandassociates.com

