Forage Seeds Market was valued at US$10.213 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.83%

Forage Seeds Market was valued at US$10.213 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.83% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the forage seeds market was valued at US$10.213 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.83%.
The increased demand for animal protein and meat products as a result of expanding population, urbanization, and rising disposable income is the primary driver boosting market expansion. Aside from that, the growing livestock sector, the expanding number of poultry and animal farms, the rising demand for organic and high-nutritional animal feeds, and rising consumer knowledge about livestock nutrition are all contributing to a positive market outlook. Furthermore, shifting consumer preference for sustainable agriculture practices, such as using forage crops to improve soil health and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers due to growing concerns about agriculture's environmental impact, is a significant growth-inducing factor.
Forage seeds are particularly produced to feed livestock such as cattle, horses, and sheep in order to give a balanced and healthy diet. These seeds are high in protein, fiber, and other critical elements for optimal animal growth and development. As a result, they are frequently utilized in the livestock business to ensure the health and well-being of animals. In addition, forage legumes can assist in enhancing soil fertility and minimize erosion. A vast range of forage seeds are available on the market, each with its own set of traits and benefits. Standard product varieties include alfalfa, clover, ryegrass, and fescue. They can be grown alone or in conjunction with other fodder crops to offer a diversified and balanced diet for cattle. The booming need for livestock and animal products globally in response to ongoing population expansion, income increases, and urbanization in both established and emerging countries is expected to fuel demand for forage seed in the coming years. Furthermore, declining soil productivity and increasing soil degradation continue to reduce agricultural yields globally, while limiting the quality and quantity of animal feed output. Adoption of forage seed has been advocated as a technique to help ease these issues which is eventually aiding the market development.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Agribusiness Growmark Inc., headquartered in the United States, announced the acquisition of Allied Seed, a Nampa-based company that provides forage grass, legume, and turfgrass seed, in January 2023.
Based on breeding technology the global forage seeds market is divided into hybrid, open-pollinated varieties, and hybrid derivatives. Among these, the hybrid segment is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. Hybrid forage seeds dominate the worldwide market due to their improved features and enhanced production. These seeds are the outcome of the crossbreeding of two genetically diverse parent plants, harnessing the benefits of hybrid vigor or heterosis. When compared to open-pollinated forage seeds, hybrid forage seeds frequently display higher yield, disease resistance, and overall performance. Farmers use hybrid forage seeds to optimize crop yield while improving fodder quality, which is critical for animal nutrition.
Based on crops the global forage seeds market is divided into alfalfa, forage corn, and forage sorghum. Over the projection period, the Alfalfa sector is likely to dominate the market. The expansion of the segment may be linked to many Alfalfa qualities such as high yield, broad adaptability, disease resistance, and great feeding quality. It is also high in minerals such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and iron, as well as vitamins A, C, E, and K4. Alfalfa is commonly utilized owing to its flexibility and high-temperature tolerance. It also helps to enhance the digestibility of certain cattle, which increases the demand for alfalfa for livestock feed.
Based on livestock, the global forage seeds market is divided into poultry, cattle, pork, and others. The cattle segment is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global forage seed market. The key reasons for the increased use of forage seeds in cow feed preparation are to enhance milk quantity and quality, as well as to boost animal immunity. The use of forage seed in cattle feed preparation is believed to ensure the cow's greatest performance and maximum production. Furthermore, forage seeds aid in raising milk production and the immunological system of cattle.
Based on Geography the Asia Pacific is expected to be a prominent regional forage seed market over the forecast period. The region's need for forage seeds is growing due to a paucity of cow grazing space and an increase in dairy product consumption. The forage seed business in India is developing as a result of the country's rising poultry consumption, which has increased the need for forage seeds. The primary forage seed sellers are attempting to develop new forage seeds that deliver vitamins and proteins to animals. Moreover, present forage seed research activities and government initiatives are expected to boost forage seed market expansion in the area.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global forage seeds market, that have been covered are Advanta Seeds – UPL, Ampac Seed Company, Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, DLF, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Land O’Lakes, Inc., RAGT Semences, Royal Barenbrug Group, S & W Seed Co.
The market analytics report segments the forage seeds market using the following criteria:
• By Breeding Technology
o Hybrid
o Open Pollinated Varieties
o Hybrid Derivatives
• By Crops
o Alfafa
o Forage Corn
o Forage Sorghum
• By Livestock
o Poultry
o Cattle
o Pork
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Advanta Seeds - UPL
• Ampac Seed Company
• Bayer AG
• Corteva Agriscience
• DLF
• KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
• Land O’Lakes, Inc.
• RAGT Semences
• Royal Barenbrug Group
• S & W Seed Co.
