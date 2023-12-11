Sports Turf Seed Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.38% throughout the forecast period
The sports turf seed market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sports turf seed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2021 and 2028.
The key driving force behind the rapid growth of the global sports turf seed market is the increasing number of sports activities & tournaments coupled with investments to improve sports infrastructure inclusive of fields. However, the growing shift towards artificial turf adoption is expected to hinder the market growth.
Sports turf seed is a type of grass seed that is used to create long-lasting, high-quality turf for sports fields such as football, soccer, baseball, and others. These seeds are specifically made to endure heavy traffic and avoid diseases. Sports turf seeds used in sports ground offers the necessary grass varieties for creating long-lasting, quality turfs. Due to the increasing number of tournaments and events, such as football, cricket, baseball, soccer, and golf, there is an increasing demand for improving sports infrastructure which has positively impacted the market demand for sport turf seeds. For instance, the Khelo India scheme invested ₹200 crore to build sporting infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir, along with the sanction of ₹10 lakh per block to host sports tournaments. The Haryana government spent over $18 million on infrastructure for the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.
In the market, there are multiple product launches and strategic acquisitions taking place. In January 2021, Germinal introduced a leading new bentgrass mixture, designed specifically for golf greens. This unique blend increases the bar with outstanding performance, seasonal adaptability, high disease resistance, and vivid color retention. In September 2023, DLF, a global leader in forage and turf seed, announced the acquisition of the Corteva Agriscience alfalfa breeding program.
The global sports turf seed market, based on turf type is segmented into six main categories namely blue Kentucky grass, rye grass, creeping bent grass, tall fescue, zoysia grass, and others. Creeping bentgrass is expected to account for a major share of the global sports turf seed market.
The global sports turf seed market, based on application is segmented into two main categories namely sports grounds, and others. The sports ground segment is projected to account for a major share of the global sports turf seed market.
The global sports turf seed market, based on the mode of application is segmented into four main categories namely broadcasting, overcasting, hydroseeding, and others.
North America is poised to experience substantial growth. Major North American nations such as Canada and the USA are among some of the leading producers and exporters of sports grass seed, and cold season turfgrasses, such as Kentucky Bluegrass, Tall Fescue, and Ryegrass. The growing number of sports tournaments and events, as well as the development of regional markets, are driving up demand for sports turf seeds in North America. For instance, in March 2021, the Ontario government announced a $200 million investment in sports facility infrastructure and a $15 million investment in grassroots activities.
The research includes coverage of Ampac Seed Company, BrettYoung, Columbia Seeds, DLF-Pickseed USA, Graham Turf Seeds Ltd, Hancock Seed Company, La Crosse Seed Corporation, Landmark Turf & Native Seed, Nutrifeed, Pennington Seed Inc. are significant market players in the global sports turf seed market.
The market analytics report segments the sports turf seed market using the following criteria:
• By Turf Type
o Blue Kentucky Grass
o Rye Grass
o Creeping Bent Grass
o Tall Fescue
o Zoysia Grass
o Others
• By Application
o Sports Ground
o Others
• By Mode of Application
o Broadcasting
o Overcasting
o Hydroseeding
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Ampac Seed Company
• BrettYoung
• Columbia Seeds
• DLF-Pickseed USA
• Graham Turf Seeds Ltd
• Hancock Seed Company
• La Crosse Seed Corporation
• Landmark Turf & Native Seed
• Nutrifeed
• Pennington Seed Inc.
