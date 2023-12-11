Vacuum Blower Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.67% to reach US$1,101.694 million by 2028
The vacuum blower market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.67% from US$856.250 million in 2021 to US$1,101.694 million by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the vacuum blower market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.67%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$1,101.694 million by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the vacuum blower market growth are increasing demand for lightweight and portable vacuum blowers, rising adoption of vacuum blowers in various industries, growing preference for cordless and battery-powered vacuum blowers, technological advancements in vacuum blower design and manufacturing, expanding applications of vacuum blowers in construction, landscaping, and automotive industries, and environmental concerns and regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly vacuum blowers.
A vacuum blower is a mechanical device that creates a vacuum to suck in air or other gases and then expels them at a high velocity. They are used for a variety of purposes, including cleaning, drying, and conveying materials. Vacuum blowers are found in a wide range of applications, including industrial, commercial, and residential settings. The future of the vacuum blower market is expected to be bright, driven by the factors mentioned above. Technological advancements, expanding applications, and increasing demand from emerging markets are all expected to contribute to market growth.
The industry is undergoing a transformative shift characterized by unprecedented levels of collaboration and innovation. In December 2022, Atlas Copco, a global leader in sustainable productivity solutions, acquired CVS Engineering GmbH, a German manufacturer of mobile industrial vacuum and blower equipment. This strategic acquisition will integrate CVS Engineering's expertise into Atlas Copco's Industrial Vacuum Division within the Vacuum Technique business area.
Access sample report or view details:
Based on the type, the vacuum blower market is divided into centrifugal blower, regenerative blower, and positive displacement blower. The centrifugal blowers are expected to have the highest growth rate. Centrifugal blowers are known for their high efficiency, making them a cost-effective option for many applications. They can achieve high airflow rates with relatively low power consumption. Centrifugal blowers are versatile and can be used for a wide range of applications, including cleaning, drying, and conveying materials. They are suitable for both high-pressure and low-pressure applications.
Based on the phase, the vacuum blower market is divided into single-phase and three-phase. The three-phase vacuum blower market is expected to have higher growth. Three-phase vacuum blowers are typically more efficient than single-phase vacuum blowers. This means that they can produce more airflow and suction power for the same amount of energy input. Three-phase vacuum blowers are typically more durable than single-phase vacuum blowers. This is because they are designed to withstand the demands of continuous operation.
Based on the application, the vacuum blower market is divided into material handling, wastewater treatment, pneumatic conveying, dust and fume extraction, and others. The Material Handling application segment is projected to witness the most rapid growth trajectory during the forecast period. Vacuum blowers are used to convey a wide range of bulk materials, such as powders, granules, and pellets. They are a cost-effective and efficient solution for conveying materials over short distances. Vacuum blowers can be used to unload trucks and hoppers, which can save time and labor. They can also be used to unload materials from difficult-to-reach areas.
Based on geography, North America is poised to dominate the vacuum blower market. North American consumers are increasingly opting for lightweight and portable vacuum blowers due to their ease of use and maneuverability. This trend is particularly evident in residential and commercial applications. Vacuum blowers are finding applications in various industries beyond the traditional landscaping and construction sectors. For instance, they are increasingly being used in the automotive industry for car detailing and in the manufacturing industry for cleaning and maintenance purposes.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the vacuum blower market, that have been covered are Schmalz, Aerzen, EUROTECH Vacuum Technologies Co., Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions, Busch Group, Republic Manufacturing, Gardner Denver, and Roots India Company.
The market analytics report segments the vacuum blower market using the following criteria:
• BY TYPE
o Centrifugal Blower
o Regenerative Blower
o Positive Displacement Blower
• BY PHASE
o Single Phase
o Three Phase
• BY APPLICATION
o Material Handling
o Wastewater Treatment
o Pneumatic Conveying
o Dust & Fume Extraction
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Schmalz
• Aerzen
• EUROTECH Vacuum Technologies Co., Ltd.
• MAN Energy Solutions
• Busch Group
• Republic Manufacturing
• Gardner Denver
• Roots India Company
