Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.19% throughout the forecast period

The liquid ring vacuum pump market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the liquid ring vacuum pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% between 2021 and 2028.
The market for liquid ring vacuum pumps has a promising future and is likely to increase significantly in the next years. The key driver driving market expansion is the rising demand for vacuum pumps across various sectors such as chemical, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. These pumps are widely employed in vacuum filtration, distillation, drying, and degassing operations. Furthermore, rising industrialization and technological improvements are likely to drive demand for efficient and dependable vacuum pumps, resulting in market expansion. The growing emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability is expected to increase the use of liquid ring vacuum pumps, which are recognized for their great energy efficiency and minimal environmental effect. Furthermore, the industry is shifting toward sophisticated models with enhanced characteristics such as greater sealing, decreased noise, and increased dependability. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to create novel goods that meet the unique demands of customers which would eventually aid in market expansion.
A liquid ring vacuum pump is a rotating positive displacement pump that is used to create a vacuum in a variety of industrial applications. It operates by rotating a liquid ring or disc in the pump casing to produce a seal and compress vapour or gas. Because liquid ring vacuum pumps can easily handle wet or liquid-laden gases, they are commonly used in operations such as hoover filtering, gas stripping, vapour recovery, and other industrial procedures required for hoover production. These pumps are strong, reliable, and can handle a wide range of gas compositions, including explosive and corrosive gases.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in April 2023, Atlas Copco has finalized the acquisition of assets from Shandong Jinggong Pump Co., Ltd, a Chinese company that designs and manufactures liquid ring vacuum pumps and systems for the chemical and other industrial sectors, for an undisclosed sum.
Based on type the global liquid ring vacuum pump market is divided into single-stage liquid ring pump and two-stage liquid ring pump. Over the forecast period, the two-stage category is likely to dominate the market. Two-stage liquid ring vacuum pumps are a form of rotating positive displacement pump that achieves higher vacuum levels than single-stage pumps by using a pre-compressed pumping medium. The pre-compressed pumping medium is transported from the first to the second stage and compressed again. This two-stage compression technique achieves superior efficiency and performance at significantly higher vacuum levels.
Based on sealant the global liquid ring vacuum pump market is divided into water, oil, and others. Water is a popular sealant choice in the worldwide liquid ring vacuum pump market for a variety of reasons. In liquid ring vacuum pumps, water acts as an efficient and ecologically beneficial sealing medium. Its popularity can be due to its accessibility, low cost, and non-toxicity. Water as a sealant also reduces the danger of contamination in the process, making it ideal for applications requiring product purity. Furthermore, water has strong heat transmission capabilities, which aid in the dissipation of heat created during pump operation.
Based on end-user the global liquid ring vacuum pump market is divided into automotive, aerospace, chemical, oil and gas, water treatment, and others. Oil and gas will be the largest demand generators for liquid ring vacuum pumps over the forecast period. Significant investments are projected in the global oil and gas industry in the next years. These investments in emerging nations, together with continuous expansion in key oil-producing regions like the Middle East and North America, are likely to boost the worldwide market for liquid ring vacuum pumps in the oil and gas industry.
Based on Geography the Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share, owing to substantial end-user demand from key industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, automotive, and water treatment. Furthermore, liquid ring vacuum pumps are employed in the wafer dicing process during semiconductor fabrication. Increased investment in semiconductor infrastructure is also projected to support regional market growth. Furthermore, in power plants, these pumps are utilized to ensure optimal turbine performance, increase power plant efficiency, and prevent air and steam leakage. The liquid ring vacuum pump must have a larger capacity and be consistent with the power-generating capabilities of the plant. During the projection period, significant development in power generating capacity is expected in Southeast Asia, India, and China, which will increase demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global liquid ring vacuum pump market, that have been covered are Boston Scientific Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Flowserve Corporation, Busch Group, Gardner Denver, Kakati karshak Pvt ltd, VAKUO GmbH, Osaka Vacuum, Ltd, MD-Kinney, Acme Air Equipments Co, Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Yonjou Technology Co., Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the liquid ring vacuum pump market using the following criteria:
• BY TYPE
o Single-Stage Liquid Ring Pump
o Two-Stage Liquid Ring Pump
• BY SEALANT
o Water
o Oil
o Others
• BY END-USER
o Automotive
o Aerospace
o Chemical
o Oil & Gas
o Water Treatment
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Atlas Copco AB
• Flowserve Corporation
• Busch Group
• Gardner Denver
• Kakati karshak Pvt ltd
• VAKUO GmbH
• Osaka Vacuum, Ltd
• MD-Kinney
• Acme Air Equipments Co, Pvt. Ltd.
• Zhejiang Yonjou Technology Co., Ltd
