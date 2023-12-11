Innergy App Update Adds Language Support for Hindi, New Regional Content

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innergy, a leading holistic wellness app, is proud to announce the highly-anticipated launch of language support for Hindi. This exciting update empowers Hindi-speaking users to embark on a transformative wellness journey in their preferred language. Innergy is also adding additional Indian flavor to the app with in-app content, design aesthetics, and personalization options.

With the introduction of Hindi support, Innergy users can now access a wide range of tools and resources specific to their particular language and cultural setting. This major addition is part of Innergy's ongoing commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that individuals from diverse backgrounds can fully engage with the app's transformative features.

Additionally, Indian users can now enjoy increased regional content, such as recent content pieces on Diwali, familiar morning routines with Pranayama yoga modules, and family-favorite regional dishes, herbs, and spices. Users will also find a more intimate and personable experience in the app as Innergy expands its in-app content with an even more diverse roster of trainers in the fitness section.

The launch of Hindi support marks the beginning of Innergy's dedication to providing an inclusive wellness experience for people of all languages and cultures. Stay tuned for more language additions in the near future as Innergy continues to provide new ways for users prioritize their well-being.

For more information about Innergy and its transformative wellness solutions, visit InnergyApp.com.



###

About The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony

The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony (IMIH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting research-backed tools and techniques that foster holistic health and wellness. IMIH conducts original research into the physical, emotional, and mental benefits of meditation as well as reviewing research done by others. In addition to meditation, IMIH studies and shares practices that enhance overall health and lead to a sense of Inner Harmony. IMIH aims to inspire and support individuals to embrace a well-balanced and harmonious lifestyle through innovative programs, research, and technology-driven solutions like the Innergy app.