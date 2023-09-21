Introducing Innergy: A New Holistic Wellness App

Unleash your Innergy

IMIH is excited to be sharing its groundbreaking mobile wellness app, "Innergy," with the world. Innergy is available for download on both Android and iOS.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony (IMIH), at the forefront of innovation in the wellness industry, is excited to be sharing its groundbreaking mobile wellness app, "Innergy," with the world. Innergy is available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

The Innergy app is an empowering all-in-one resource, enabling individuals to take control of their health, happiness, and overall wellness by tapping into their inner energy, or "Innergy." With a stunning and intuitive interface, users can swiftly access over 1500+ expertly curated content items, drawing from the vast experience and research of leading experts in medicine, psychology, nutrition, fitness, and meditation.

Resounding Success: App Store Reviews from Innergy’s Users

“It's a phenomenal app – one stop for all you need.”

“A fantastic companion… Innergy is helping me reflect over aspects generally ignored.”

“Absolutely incredible, from outlook to inner content.”

“Intuitive and easy to navigate. The videos are short enough to be engaging, while packed with tips, ideas, and instructions.”

Innergy’s Key Features

• Personalized Mental Wellness Programs

• Customized Fitness Programs

• Robust Diet and Nutrition Guidance

• Powerful Meditation and Sleep Tools

• Family, Relationship & Kids Resources

• Tools for Building Healthy Communities

What’s Next

The "Innergy App" is available in English in over 100 countries worldwide for iOS and Android devices, with additional languages on the way. Users in these regions can readily access and download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. As part of our commitment to providing an unparalleled user experience, we are excited to announce that Innergy will continuously evolve by adding new features and content on an ongoing basis.

Discover Your Innergy

Click Here to download the Innergy app on the Apple and Google Play stores, and start a free trial of the All-Access subscription.

Visit www.InnergyApp.com and follow Innergy App on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn and Threads.



About The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony

The Institute for Meditation and Inner Harmony (IMIH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting research-backed tools and techniques that foster holistic health and wellness. IMIH conducts original research into the physical, emotional, and mental benefits of meditation as well as reviewing research done by others. In addition to meditation, IMIH studies and shares practices that enhance overall health and lead to a sense of Inner Harmony. IMIH aims to inspire and support individuals to embrace a well-balanced and harmonious lifestyle through innovative programs, research, and technology-driven solutions.