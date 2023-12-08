SCDC Welcomes Luis Luarca PhD as CFO, Setting Visionary Course for Financial Growth
Collaborating with our exceptional team, I aim to harness our collective strengths, unearth new prospects, drive financial growth, and maximize value for our Investor Purchasers.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the appointment of Luis Luarca PhD as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting directly to the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Odell Abdur-Raheem, Dr. Luarca assumes a pivotal role within the executive leadership team, collaborating closely with the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer. His responsibilities encompass overseeing the financial posture of the parent company, with direct oversight of key departments including Accounting, Human Resources, Investment, and Strategy. This strategic framework underpins SCDC's multifaceted approach to managing Class A multifamily real estate, ensuring cohesive leadership alignment and operational synergy.
Dr. Luarca brings a comprehensive perspective to this role, blending meticulous expertise in accounting and finance with a forward-thinking approach to organizational leadership. His academic background, a PhD in Leadership and Organization Change complemented by a dual concentrated MBA in Finance and Marketing positions him at the intersection of financial strategy and organizational governance.
Dr. Luarca's commitment to community development extends beyond boardrooms. He served as president of the Greater Houston Manufactures Association reporting to their Board of Directors, supporting and guiding Houston’s manufacturing leaders.
Aside from his professional accomplishments, Dr. Luarca is fluent in both English and Spanish, holds a real estate license in California, and boasts authorship of four insightful publications to spread knowledge to others about all things related to leadership, organization process engineering, and the importance of robust leadership at the CFO level.
"I am thrilled to join SCDC and contribute to its continued success," expressed Mr. Luarca. "Collaborating with our exceptional team, I aim to harness our collective strengths, unearth new prospects, drive financial growth, and maximize value for our Investor Purchasers."
Odell Abdur-Raheem, CEO, shared, "Mr. Luarca's hiring is pivotal in our journey towards visionary objectives. His expertise will bolster our innovative efforts, propelling SCDC into new success. We anticipate the synergy his financial expertise will bring to our overarching visionary strategy."
Dr. Luarca's arrival fortifies SCDC's commitment to excellence and innovation. His appointment signifies a milestone, positioning SCDC for sustained financial prowess and visionary growth.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
