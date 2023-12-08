Environmental Quality Commission confirms appointment of Shannon Davis as DEQ Deputy Director

Statewide, OR—The Environmental Quality Commission today confirmed Shannon Davis’ appointment as Deputy Director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The commission’s vote was unanimous.

“Today’s vote was an easy decision,” Commission Chair Kathleen George said. “Shannon Davis’ experience and dedication to the work and the people who carry it out every day will make for an even stronger DEQ.”

Davis has served as interim deputy director since May, following Leah Feldon’s promotion to director. Davis has been with the agency since 2017, first as manager of the Materials Management Program and then as Eastern Region Administrator.

“DEQ’s work is critical to protecting public health and the important natural and cultural resources of our state,” Davis said. “I look forward to supporting the dedicated and intelligent work of DEQ staff.”

Davis’ public service includes work at the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in 1991 as the Environmental Program Manager and eventually the Director of Waste Programs. While in Arizona, she also served as chief of staff to former Congresswoman Karan English. In 2006, Davis went to work as a scientist at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency where she served on the team that wrote the national materials management policy paper. She has a Bachelor of Science in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Arizona.

Outside of work, Shannon enjoys running, hiking, reading and photography, and looks forward to learning how to cross-country ski this winter. She loves also learning and laughing with her many nieces and nephews.