Large amount of anxiety pills seized at the Falfurrias Checkpoint

FALFURRIAS, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested a United States Citizen attempting to smuggle 110 bottles unprescribed alprazolam at the Falfurrias Checkpoint the afternoon of December 5, 2023.

On December 5, 2023, at about 5:00 p.m., agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint conducted an inspection of a northbound commercial passenger bus. During an immigration inspection of one of the passengers, agents observed nervous behavior. The passenger gave consent to search their personal belongings resulting in the discovery of 110 bottles of Farmapram concealed within potato chip bags. Farmapram is the Mexican equivalent of Xanax in the United States, both drugs contain alprazolam which is commonly used by medical professionals to treat anxiety.

A total of 3,300 pills were seized. The passenger, a United States citizen, was placed under arrest. The case was turned over to proper authorities for prosecution. Agents at the Falfurrias Checkpoint previously seized 9,420 pills of Xanax on November 21, 2023.

Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez stated, “Although law enforcement understands these medications are commonly used by medical professionals for legitimate treatment, that was not the case here. I am proud of our agents for their experience, observations and confiscating these pills.”

