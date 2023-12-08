Brandom™ Launches All-Inclusive One-Year “Certainty” Path for Founders and Entrepreneurs
Brandom™ is changing the narrative for growth-minded founders and entrepreneurs by with their proven one-year hands-on guidance + creative + service program.
We see many clients guess at foundational decisions about their brand and business making it nearly impossible to create a sustainable business with effective marketing.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandom™ Launches an All-Inclusive One-Year “Certainty” Path for Growth-minded Founders and Entrepreneurs.
— Kim Castle
15 million Americans work full-time on their businesses, according to the GEM (Global Entrepreneurship Monitor) 2023 report. For most of these entrepreneurs, developing their marketing for their key product or service is an afterthought.
As reported by Luisa Zhou, 73% of small businesses attribute their demise to marketing failures including misjudging demand, inadequate business models, or poor marketing execution.
Brandom™ is changing the narrative for experienced, growth-minded founders and entrepreneurs by increasing the certainty of marketing results with their proven one-year hands-on guidance + creative + service program. This comprehensive program prepares an entrepreneur and their business for a growth journey and validates their core idea and market opportunities before marketing begins. When fully prepared, the business enters the market with a new or clarified brand, a product funnel, all creative, a launch campaign, and done-for-you marketing for an all-inclusive engagement fee. Unseen in creative agency services.
Kim Castle, Brandom™ co-founder, “We see many clients guess at the foundational decisions about their brand, often googling how to do it without a clear understanding of the steps or the strategies needed to develop an effective growth & marketing plan. Brandom’s Certainty validates the client’s ideas, provides strategic guidance to create a sustainable business, and develops the rules for all the creative & marketing needed to be effective in the market.”
The Certainty path is an all-inclusive solution that incorporates business development processes honed over 30+ years of in-market done-for-you services. It spans Master Plan, Market-Ready, and Driven programs—including hands-on mentorship, process-led guidance, award-winning creative, and optimized persistent marketing.
Master Plan
Entrepreneurs often come up with an idea for their business and then hustle to turn it into a money-producing reality as quickly as they can. This hustle-till-you-make-it approach provides a lift-off but quickly becomes difficult to sustain and will suck the life out of the business and, honestly, the founder. In this guidance + directive stage, the core reason for its existence and the frameworks needed to validate and lead it to its full revenue potential are established.
Market-Ready
Most owners don’t take the necessary steps to be completely prepared before they start marketing. That may jump-start a revenue, but will not sustain it. That is why most marketing doesn’t work, costs too much, and yields unreliable results. In this development + creative stage, we address the hundreds of items needed to enable successful marketing. All the while, upholding the brand values, quality, messaging, and irresistible offers. This saves time & money in the long run and ensures that you get marketing results you can rely on.
Driven
Driven is the only brand-centric 24/7 marketing engine levering the results of Master Plan and Market-Ready. You can effectively enter the market strategically. But most owners don’t have the expertise or the time or internal team to do it consistently well. Driven provides complete done-for-you marketing…your complete outsourced marketing department. Driven is a unique agile-centric 2-week cycle of continuous tracking, monitoring, and tweaking of the marketing creative, target, and platforms until the results are achieved.
Clients are guided by a team of business development & professionals with a range of skills and expertise, including strategy, brand development, advertising, social media, content creation, packaging, marketing reach, and more. The all-inclusive one-year program is available to experienced entrepreneurs and founders regardless of their industry. Financing direction is available.
Brandom™ is currently taking applications from founders and entrepreneurs who are ready to take definitive steps forward with confidence to grow their businesses in the ever-changing market today. Go to https://bit.ly/3QPHbPq to apply.
###
About Brandom™
Brandom™ is a strategic brand and marketing agency that guides experienced, growth-minded founders and entrepreneurs to transform their brands into forces for good. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to excellence, Brandom™ provides hands-on coaching, process-led guidance, award-winning creative, and persistent marketing services. Their mission is to guide brands to lead in the market, in their field, in their business, and in themselves.
W. Vito Montone
Brandom
vito.montone@brandom.agency