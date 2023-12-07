Illinois Gaming Board Completes Historic Year; Approves New Rules and Licenses Among Other Measures

ILLINOIS, December 7 - The Illinois Gaming Board (the "IGB" or "Board") held its final regular meeting of the year today as it works to close out a historic and productive 2023 that included the opening of four newly authorized casinos and two sportsbooks, licensing of more than 200 new video gaming establishments, issuing numerous other licenses and regulatory approvals, adopting significant new rules, and taking impactful enforcement and disciplinary actions.





"We have achieved a lot this year to further strengthen and advance Illinois gaming, ensure a high level of integrity and ethics, safeguard public trust, and generate critical revenue for communities across our State," said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. "I am thankful for and proud of our outstanding Board members and staff who deserve much credit for their work, dedication and accomplishments."





During the meeting, the Board approved four rules to assist in the implementation of the recently enacted Public Act 103-0550, which removes an automatic licensure disqualification for persons with a felony conviction and allows such individuals to apply for non-gaming positions in Illinois casinos (such as restaurant, maintenance, and housekeeping jobs). The new law allows the IGB to consider individual facts and circumstances about past criminal convictions when making a licensing decision for non-gaming casino occupational license applicants.





The Board also announced approved language for the responsible gaming signs that video gaming locations must post to comply with new Video Gaming Rule 1800.1750. Rule 1750 requires the posting of responsible gaming signage in all licensed video gaming locations in Illinois, similar to the responsible gaming signage that casinos and sportsbooks are required to post. Neither the 2009 Video Gaming Act nor the 2012 Video Gaming Rules contained a responsible gaming signage requirement for video gaming. The approved language is available on the IGB website.





At the meeting, the Board's actions also included:





For video gaming, the IGB approved licenses for:

o 96 video gaming locations (including two rescissions of prior denials)

o 27 technicians and terminal handlers





The IGB denied video gaming licenses for:

o One new terminal operator applicant

o One video gaming location applicant





Issued Orders of Economic Disassociation for:

o One casino key person and one video gaming Person of Significant Influence or Control





For casinos, the IGB approved:

o 48 Level 2 casino occupational licenses

o 94 Level 3 casino occupational licenses





The IGB denied casino licenses for:

o One casino supplier applicant

o Seven Level 2 and 3 casino occupational applicants





For sports wagering, the IGB approved:

o 64 Level 2 sports wagering occupational licenses





Additionally, the IGB:

o Denied four requests for hearing; and

o Issued a Final Board Order to resolve a Video Gaming Rule 320 Petition dispute





The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on February 8, 2024.





Illinois is home to 15 casinos, 11 licensed sportsbooks, and a network of more than 8,500 licensed video gaming establishments. Casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue to the state and local communities in calendar year 2022.