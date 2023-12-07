Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Schools in Goodhue, Plainview and Wabasha (12/7/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett visited Goodhue, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Wabasha-Kellogg schools Wednesday to connect with students, educators and school leaders. Commissioner Jett toured schools and visited classrooms, including a STEM classroom in Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Commissioner Willie Jett visits a classroom in Wabasha-Kellogg.

Student Council members and Commissioner Willie Jett visit a classroom during a tour in Wabasha-Kellogg.

Commissioner Willie Jett speaks with students during a visit to a STEM classroom in Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Commissioner Willie Jett connects with school leaders in Plainview-Elgin-Millville, including Superintendent Darrin Strosahl.

Commissioner Willie Jett visits a classroom in Goodhue during a tour of the building and new construction areas.

Commissioner Willie Jett connects with Superintendent Dr. Evan Gough and school leaders in Goodhue.

Commissioner Jett and members of the MDE leadership team are working to visit every Minnesota school district, charter school, Bureau of Indian Education school, and intermediate and cooperative district in Minnesota.

The goal of the visits is to give educators a chance to tell MDE team members about what is happening in their schools and to learn what MDE can do to better support educators, school staff members and students.

Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting a fifth-grade classroom, learning about college and career readiness programming, or meeting with school administrators. MDE staff have visited more than 150 schools since Commissioner Jett joined the agency in January.

