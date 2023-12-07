Retiring TEB Airport Manager Maria Sheridan Honored With NBAA Silk Scarf Award

Dec. 7, 2023

NBAA presented Maria Sheridan, manager, Teterboro Airport (TEB) at the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, with its Silk Scarf Award for her contributions to business aviation over her 30-plus-year career in airport management.

She is retiring Jan. 10.

The award was presented by NBAA Director, Airports and Ground Infrastructure Alex Gertsen, CAM, and NBAA Northeast Regional Director Brittany Davies, who both praised Sheridan for her guidance, dedication to business aviation and her friendship.

Gertsen noted Sheridan’s leadership was crucial in guiding TEB through the pandemic, adding, “Your dedication and support is unprecedented.”

Prior to joining the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to run TEB – one of the busiest general aviation airports in the country – she spent 27 years in airport management at Morristown Airport (MMU) where she rose through the ranks to the position of senior director of government affairs and business development.

Sheridan has long been a supporter of NBAA and was instrumental in MMU’s exhibiting at many of the association’s events over the years, Gertsen noted.

Sheridan attained accreditation through the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), and in 2015 she joined the executive board of the Northeast Chapter of AAAE. She was named president of the chapter in 2018, and recently completed a two-year term representing the Northeast Chapter on the Board of Directors of AAAE.

In addition, she was chair of the Morris County Economic Development Corporation and a member and former chair of the Hanover Township Economic Development Advisory Committee and a director on the Board of Avenues in Motion (formerly TransOptions).

In 2017, Sheridan was named one of the Best 50 Women in Business by NJBIZ.

About the Silk Scarf Award In an effort to honor outstanding business aviation community members and inspire future aviators, the NBAA Silk Scarf Award is given to individuals for special contributions to the business aviation community during their careers. Learn more and view past Silk Scarf Award winners.