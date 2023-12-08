Italo Americano: Rico Monaco Live In Italy Released via YouTube December 8, 2023

Italo Americano: Rico Monaco Live In Italy Concert Documetary Renaissance Latino Single Cover Art Oliver Sings by Rico Monaco Band Single Cover Art

This documentary features the concert Rico Monaco played in his grandparents hometown, San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy on 09-07-23. And the story behind the show

Italo Americano: Rico Monaco Live In Italy released today! Concert documentary covers the show on 09-07-23 & the incredible family backstory behind it and experiences traveling Bella Italia!” — Fran Peters

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Documentary Concert Film Premier, NYC Showcase at APAP, new singles, Italo Americano: Rico Monaco Live In Italy Trailer

Concert documentary released December 8, 2023: "Italo Americano: Rico Monaco Live In Italy." It it about the amazing and emotional show that Rico Monaco & Friends performed in San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy on September 7, 2023. The film will also be about the experience Rico had visiting his cousins, friends, and visiting many incredible places in Bella Italia. What makes this so very special is that SBIG is the hometown of Rico's paternal grandparents, Concetta Agostinelli and Giuseppe Monaco. Giuseppe was an opera singer and as soon as he emigrated to the USA he ended up fighting for the US Military in France during WWI. Concetta came to Ellis Island, NY 6 months after him and he was already fighting in France. Unfortunately, he received a dose of Mustard Gas but survived. He did perform many operas in NYC once returning from the war but he sadly was confined to a veterans hospital in the city the last 30 years of his life. Being the only professional musician of his grandchildren, Rico feels responsibility to do his best at each and every performance to honor his grandparents great sacrifice in getting the family to the USA. And of course, Giuseppe's dream has become Rico's dream, to make music and perform around the world which he has now done. And will continue to do. Also, as the grandchild of all Italian grandparents (his maternal grandparents are from Napoli and Avellino also in Campania regions of Italy), Rico has a growing deep personal connection and love for Italy. He loves the USA but Italy has his heart and whenever he has visited he feels ALIVE and welcome by the beautiful people there.

More News: Rico Monaco played amazing shows not only in Italy but at Sammy Hagar’s Birthday Bash at the Cabo Wabo Cantina October, headlined Florida Festivals in October and November in Mt. Dora and Lake Nona, plus have received excellent response to their recent single releases Oliver Sings and Renaissance Latino.

Rico Monaco Band is a fusion of Rock and Latin music . They have performed to rave reviews around the world, won many awards for their album and original song releases, RMB YouTube channel has had over 2 Million Views,, appeared on morning TV shows, headlined shows at festivals/concerts, and opened for numerous national acts in some of the best venues. Rico’s exposure to Jazz, Fusion, Latin, Caribbean music and culture has greatly influenced his music. This led to his working with Tito Puente Jr. and his creating a unique blend of high powered American Rock and Latin music. Rico Monaco is an artist/songwriter, guitarist, producer, and band leader that is recognized internationally.

Shows: January 13, 2024 APAP Showcase, NYC Mercury Ballroom Hilton Midtown

February 29, 2024 My Father’s Place, Roslyn, NY w. Tito Puente Jr

March 1, 2024 Kathedral Events Center, Hammonton, NJ w. Tito Puente Jr

April 27 2024 Sunrise Lakes, Sunrise, FL

