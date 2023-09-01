Rico Monaco Band NEW SINGLE released September 1, 2023, RENAISSANCE LATINO.  Concert in San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy

Rico Monaco Live in San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy Poster Rico Monaco Bio Cover Photo with Band Logo 08-17-23 Rico Monaco Show Posters 09-01-23

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICAL, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rico Monaco Band NEW SINGLE released September 1, 2023, RENAISSANCE LATINO. https://orcd.co/rmb-renaissancelatino

Rico Monaco to perform live in San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy, 2023 Tour Dates Sammy Hagar’s Birthday Bash in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, FL festivals, CT, NY

Rico Monaco is humbled to be the headline artist of the “last concert of the summer” on September 7, 2023 in his Grandparents hometown of San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy in Piazza Garibaldi with an all Italian group of professional top notch musicians.

BACKSTORY: His Grandfather, opera singer Giuseppe Monaco immigrated to the USA in the early 1900’s after serving in the Italian Army in Africa as a bugler. He then served in the US Military during WWI as a bugler as well but unfortunately received a dose of Mustard Gas in France. After returning to the New York City settling in the Bronx he performed at The Metropolitan Opera House in NYC and did sing in the choir behind world famous Enrico Caruso. He was lead tenor on many productions in the city but ended up living the last 25 years of his life in a Veterans Hospital in NYC and was unable to continue to pursue his career. This adds a great deal of personal importance to this show for Rico and it should open up Italy/Europe for more shows in the coming years.

A documentary film about Rico’s his Italy show and trip will be released in the coming months!

New Single Release September 1, 2023: Renaissance Latino, this song is written in Italian and some English. this is a classic RMB stylized fusion of Rock & Latin music that will be about being a musician of Italian-Latin heritage in this ever changing musical world. RMB released 4 original singles in the past year which are available on all music platforms. Magnifico, Gotta Keep Moving, I Want to Love You & I’m A Fan. There recordings have won awards such as Song Of The Year-Tell Me, Band of the Year 8 times in Orlando, Musician of the Year in Orlando, national battle of the bands winner of Hard Rock Cafe/Cabo Wabo Tequila in 2002 and many others since then.

Rico Monaco Band is a fusion of Rock and Latin music . They have performed to rave reviews around the world, won many awards for their album and original song releases, RMB YouTube channel has had over 2 Million Views,, appeared on morning TV shows, headlined shows at festivals/concerts, and opened for numerous national acts in some of the best venues. Rico’s exposure to Jazz, Fusion, Latin, Caribbean music and culture has greatly influenced his music. This led to his working with Tito Puente Jr. and his creating a unique blend of high powered American Rock and Latin music. Rico Monaco is an artist/songwriter, guitarist, producer, and band leader that is recognized internationally.

Shows: September 7: Piazza Garibaldi, San Bartolomeo In Galdo, Italy

October 10 & 12: Sammy Hagar’s Birthday Bash, Cabo Wabo Cantina, Mexico

October 12: Amigos De Los Ninos Charity Benefit Cerritos MX

October 21: Fiesta De Mi Gente in Mt Dora, FL

November 2: Fredsters in Maitland FL Tickets Here

November 18: Lake Nona Jazz Festival, Lake Nona, FL

December 7: Bijou Theater, Bridgeport CT

December 8: Glen Cove Long Island NY at My Father’s Place

Links: www.ricomonaco.com

www.youtube.com/ricomonacoband

www.facebook.com/ricomonacoband

Contact: Ricmon Productions LLC

Phone: 407 619-3773

Email: franpeters@ricomonaco.com

Renaissance Latino by Rico Monaco Band