State Secretary Štucin: Every crime and every victim's suffering is unacceptable

SLOVENIA, December 7 - During the General Debate, State Secretary Štucin expressed Slovenia’s support for the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is of benefit to the entire international community, and stressed the importance of the ICC’s independence and impartiality. Crime in any form and the suffering of its victims are unacceptable. This must be the guiding principle both in the work of the ICC and in the support of States for its activities, so that all situations are treated equally, including Palestine and Ukraine.

The State Secretary also emphasised the importance of cooperation with the ICC and between the States Parties, other countries and international organisations. In this context, the Ljubljana-The Hague Convention, adopted in Ljubljana on 26 May 2023, is important, as it will strengthen the framework for international legal cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of international crimes.

Štucin reaffirmed Slovenia’s commitment to the protection of victims’ rights and assistance to victims of crimes, including through contributions to the ICC Trust Fund for Victims. He stressed the need to ensure that the ICC has sufficient resources to fulfil its mandate and meet the expectations of States Parties and the international community.

In light of Slovenia’s election to the Bureau of the ICC Assembly of States Parties for the 2024–2026 term, State Secretary Štucin reaffirmed Slovenia’s continued efforts to strengthen the ICC and the entire Rome Statute system. Slovenia has been a member of the Bureau twice, for the terms 2015–2017 and 2018–2020.

State Secretary Štucin took the opportunity to congratulate the newly elected ICC judges, including Beti Hohler, the first ever Slovenian ICC judge.

In the margins of the session, he met with the President of the ICC Assembly, the President of the ICC, the Prosecutor and the Secretary of the Court. He will also be a speaker at a side event presenting the Prosecution’s renewed Policy on Children.