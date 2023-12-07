The CJ Group Announces Will Acomb, CPA, Promoted to Partner

Will Acomb promoted to Partner, The CJ Group Will Acomb, The CJ Group The CJ Group Accounting & Advisory Firm

The CJ Group, a Dallas-based accounting firm, promotes Will Acomb, CPA, to Partner. Acomb's expertise includes financial statement audits, IT, and recruiting.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CJ Group is pleased to announce that Will Acomb has been promoted to the firm's partner group. Will has been an integral part of the CJ Team for twelve years and has distinguished himself through his unique ability to inspire others. Will’s hard work and commitment to quality are shown by his impact on the firm’s clients, colleagues, and local community.

“Will is a great addition to our firm’s partner group. His abundant contributions to our firm, team dedication, and client efforts have been a blessing to the firm and partner group. We feel confident that bringing Will on as a partner will contribute to the growth and lasting success of the firm and are extremely excited about the future,” says fellow audit partner, Mike Rizkal.

About Will Acomb, CPA

In 2010, Will began his professional career with The CJ Group as an audit associate and has been a force to be reckoned with since. Will’s primary disciplines include financial statement audits and full- and limited-scope employee benefit plan audits. He has extensive experience working with clients in various industries, including construction, manufacturing, distribution, professional services, and automotive. Will brings a special brand of enthusiasm and excellence to every engagement, and his commitment to clients stretches far beyond just the audit.

Will also oversees the firm’s information technology, IT security, and audit internship program and is responsible for developing its best practices for key workpapers, audit quality, and risk-based audit approach. In addition, Will is an integral component of the firm’s in-house training and recruiting program and has made it his personal mission to make The CJ Group the best place to work in public accounting.

Before joining the firm, Will received his undergraduate degree in accounting from Baylor University with a concentration in accounting information systems and his master’s in accounting from the University of Tampa.

Will and his wife Kayla have three children and love spending time together in nature, hiking, and camping. Will is an active member of his church and his Dallas neighborhood of Lake Highlands.

About The CJ Group

The CJ Group, formerly Cornwell Jackson, is an accounting and advisory firm specializing in tax, audit, and outsourced accounting services such as payroll, bookkeeping, and controller services. The CJ Group also provides specialized niche services in benefit plan audits. The firm services small to middle-market companies in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, metals, professional services, healthcare, auto dealerships, real estate, hospitality, technology, labor unions, and HUD-assisted housing.

For more information, visit www.TheCJGroup.com.