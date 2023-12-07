BCI Troop B-West / Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004153
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: BCI B - West
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: Multiple Occasions
LOCATION: Addison County
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
ACCUSED: Kori Martell
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In October of 2023, the Vermont State Police and DCF began a joint investigation of a reported sexual assault of a juvenile that had occurred several years prior to the report. Based on the investigation, Kori Martell was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He was taken into custody on 12/07/2023 and subsequently appeared in Addison Superior Court – Criminal Division. He was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2023 / 1300 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Joshua Gurwicz
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Troop B West
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472
802-388-4919 (barracks)
802-760-0519 (cell)
802-453-7918 (fax)