Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,648 in the last 365 days.

BCI Troop B-West / Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5004153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: BCI B - West                  

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple Occasions

LOCATION: Addison County

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Kori Martell                                            

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In October of 2023, the Vermont State Police and DCF began a joint investigation of a reported sexual assault of a juvenile that had occurred several years prior to the report. Based on the investigation, Kori Martell was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He was taken into custody on 12/07/2023 and subsequently appeared in Addison Superior Court – Criminal Division. He was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/07/2023 / 1300 hours     

COURT: Addison Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Joshua Gurwicz

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Troop B West

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (barracks)

802-760-0519 (cell)

802-453-7918 (fax)

 

 

You just read:

BCI Troop B-West / Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more