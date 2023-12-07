BCI Troop B-West / Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5004153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: BCI B - West

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Multiple Occasions

LOCATION: Addison County

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

ACCUSED: Kori Martell

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In October of 2023, the Vermont State Police and DCF began a joint investigation of a reported sexual assault of a juvenile that had occurred several years prior to the report. Based on the investigation, Kori Martell was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He was taken into custody on 12/07/2023 and subsequently appeared in Addison Superior Court – Criminal Division. He was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2023 / 1300 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Joshua Gurwicz

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Troop B West

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (barracks)

802-760-0519 (cell)

802-453-7918 (fax)