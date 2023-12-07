Boil advisory issued for southwest side of Waukee due to water main break

WAUKEE -- A boil advisory has been issued for the southwest side of Waukee following a water main break. The incident happened at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Crosscreek Road when a contractor hit a 12 inch main, resulting in pressure loss.

Repairs are underway. Once repairs are completed the affected area will be disinfected and flushed.

Approximately 1500 connections are affected by the break, including the neighborhoods west of Ute Avenue between Westown Parkway and Interstate Parkway and the east side of Ute Avenue between Westown Parkway and Interstate 80. Homes on Sugar Creek Lane and to the east are not impacted.

City officials say there is no reason to believe water quality has been compromised, but as a precaution, customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation. Water should be boiled for two minutes and allowed to cool before use. Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling.

Two sets of bacteria samples will be collected for testing. The boil advisory will be lifted once two consecutive sets of bacterial samples have tested negative for bacteria.