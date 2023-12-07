Sun Energy Today Offers Solar Leases with No Required Credit Score
Sun Energy Today has the goal of helping more households benefit from clean, sustainable solar energy. Their solar leasing programs focus on saving homeowners money right away and providing the easiest transition from purchasing utility power to using solar power. The leasing company pays for the installation of the solar system, and the homeowner agrees to make lease payments for 7 to 25 years.
While leasing means that homeowner does not get the federal or state tax credit, the leasing company benefits from them and can pass on the savings in the lease, allowing it to structure lower monthly payments. With a solar lease, Sun Energy Today owns the system on the roof but the customer gets the benefit of electricity savings. The customer benefits by getting superior panels that will yield greater solar savings.
Sun Energy Today makes the solar lease very appealing. There are no out-of-pocket costs and no credit report requirement which makes the program available to more homeowners who might not be able to purchase or finance a solar panel system. With Sun Energy Today’s lease there are flexible financing terms that range from 7 to 25 years — the homeowner is simply ‘renting’ the system.
A solar lease is worry free in that the maintenance of the solar system is the responsibility of Sun Energy Today. Sun Energy offers the best-in-class warranty. In the rare event that something goes wrong, the company will fix it — guaranteed for 25 years! And should the homeowner decide to sell the home, the lease can be assigned to the new owner with paperwork that is handled by the company.
“Sun Energy Today is made up of local experts in quality solar products and exemplary customer service,” said Alex Herrera, CEO of Sun Energy Today. “We have the stated goal to help as many households as possible enjoy the savings of clean sustainable solar energy.”
Their programs make it easy to afford the right solar solution for most homeowners and businesses. While the company is determined to make attaining solar an easy process, customers will never sacrifice the quality of products, service, or warranty. They will receive the best-in-class technology and installation while attaining the security of producing their own sustainable energy. Along with quality solar panel installation, Sun Energy Today also offers solar storage, EV chargers and energy management solutions.
Sun Energy Today is well staffed and has the inventory to help as many Arizona homeowners and business make the switch to clean, sustainable energy as possible. To learn more, go to sunenergytoday.com
About Sun Energy Today
In business for nearly 4 years, Sun Energy Today has plans to expand within Arizona and the surrounding states as they bring clean sustainable solar energy to residents and businesses using the best-in-class technologies and the utmost in customer service. The company offers solar products like SunSpark, Power Forma, Franklin WH, Minski, and more. Their Solar Calculator helps customers begin their journey by seeing just how much solar will save them — even before speaking with a solar consultant.
