Ministers’ statement on new federal emissions cap framework

CANADA, December 7 - George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, have released the following statement regarding the Government of Canada’s announcement about capping emissions from industrial emitters.

“We are pleased to see this announcement from the federal government. It is an important step for combatting the global climate crisis.

“Inaction is not an option, and every sector has a role to play in fighting pollution and reducing emissions. The oil and gas industry is currently responsible for around 50% of industrial emissions and 20% of B.C.’s total emissions.

“As part of B.C.’s New Energy Action Framework, we are committed to putting in place a regulatory emissions cap for the oil-and-gas sector to ensure industry becomes more sustainable and efficient, and to tackle climate pollution to meet our 2030 emissions-reduction target for the sector.

“We will review the details of the federal framework and we will continue our discussions with the federal government to ensure we meet our stated goals for the sector, and to avoid unnecessary duplicate regulations as we implement our cap.

“B.C. is a national leader on climate action, with one of North America’s top climate plans, and we are leading the country in clean economic growth.”