Long-term repairs set to begin on North Beach rockslide

CANADA, July 31 - A major step toward long-term stabilization of the slope beside Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park is underway, ensuring the reliability of the highway for Okanagan residents and visitors.

A $23.2-million contract has been awarded to Emil Anderson Construction Inc. to complete the next phase of work. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2025 and finish in spring 2027.

Long-term stabilization work will return the highway to its original four-lane configuration. This includes building a retaining wall and catchment area at the base of the slope, along with a concrete wall next to the highway for added reinforcement. Additional rock anchors will also be installed to secure the slope, followed by repairs to the road’s surface and drainage improvements.

This work will provide lasting support for the hillside and help prevent rockfall impacts, ensuring the ongoing safety and reliability of this key transportation corridor.

This investment builds on extensive geotechnical work following the rockslide in August 2023, which deposited significant rock and debris onto the highway and forced an immediate closure.

Between October 2023 and June 2024, crews removed unstable rock through controlled blasting, easing pressure on the slope. By fall 2024, more than 100 rock anchors were installed as part of Phase 1 of stabilization efforts.

Any impacts to Highway 97 traffic during construction will be communicated via traffic advisories and posted to Drive BC: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Drivers are asked to use caution through the area, obey posted speed limits and follow the directions of traffic-control personnel.