Recognizing Our Teammates

We have an amazing team at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI), and it’s always rewarding to see their work recognized!

This week, Prison Fellowship sponsored an event to show appreciation to TSCI teammates for everything they do. Individuals who participate in Prison Fellowship Academy helped serve delicious burritos, chips and drinks to staff, alongside a sign: “Tecumseh teammates are appreciated!”

Prison Fellowship Academy is an intensive, faith-based program that leads incarcerated men and women through a holistic life transformation process. Their work brings hope and purpose to individuals during their incarceration and as they reintegrate back into their communities.

#People #Programs #BuildYourFuture