Seattle's Music Revolution is putting Hip Hop on the map in the Pacific Northwest

Father-son duo of Mr Benjamin and Maribased1 are shaking up the music scene - Watch out, world - Seattle's hip-hop scene is here to make some noise!

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty years ago, a famous hip-hop artist named Mr. Benjamin emerged from Seattle. He was the first from the city to have his music video on B.E.T's 'Uncut'. His popular song, 'The Anthem (What's My Name),' made him well-known, with numerous accolades, including being the first Obamacare recipient in the region. His influence reached the likes of former Washington State governor Gary Locke and Seattle's Governor Jay Robert Inslee, earning him both praise and awards, such as the "Best of the Best 2003 Readers' Choice".Fast-forward to 2016, and the legacy continues with his son, Maribased1 , who has been making waves in the industry with hit after hit, while also gaining international fame in Africa. His most recent single, "SEATTLE GOT THAT FIRE," is a testament to the strength of Seattle's sports teams.But Mr. Benjamin's impact goes beyond music. He breathed new life into the " Seattle Music is Real " campaign in Columbia City, Seattle, taking a stand against violence and providing a platform for local artists. This initiative, bolstered by the iconic LEMS Bookstore, is a beacon of culture and enrichment for African American and Indigenous People of Color, making it a key player in the ongoing success of the 'Seattle Music is Real' movement. The SMIRED Foundation shines as a beacon of hope, using music and arts to empower individuals and promote talented youth artists in Washington State and the northwest region, deserving global recognition. SMIRED is a force of change, offering community service programs that strengthen families through job search assistance, resume development, tutoring, and soft skills training. Don't miss Mr. Benjamin's gripping journey as a father, independent artist, and music executive, with decades of experience in the industry, in an upcoming, but unmissable documentary. Seattle's Music is Real tour's recent success in Bellingham, Seattle, Tri-Cities, and Los Angeles showcases their dedication, with plans to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Tune in to their engaging radio show, Seattle's Music is Real, every Tuesday from 7-9pm Pacific on KVRU 105.7 FM LP SEATTLE, also streaming online at KVRU.ORG.

Seattle Got that Fire! ( sung by Maribased1)